Lockheed Martin’s Marietta plant will produce at least 24 C-130J Hercules aircraft for Air Force bases in Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia, to be delivered in 2021.
A spokesperson from Lockheed Martin confirmed the aircraft will be new planes, separate from the contract Lockheed was granted in January 2020. The spokesperson could not confirm the purchase price of the planes, but the January contract was for 50 C-130J aircraft at a cost of $3 billion, or about $60 million per plane.
Savannah’s Air National Guard Base is also set to receive the C-130J aircraft to replace its previous C-130H models, “if they become available in the future,” an Air Force news release said.
"The C-130J reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating and support costs, and provides life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models. Compared to older C-130s, the ‘J’ model climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed, and takes off and lands in a shorter distance,” according to the release.
“This is a big win for the United States military, our men and women in uniform, and our ability to quickly respond to conflicts across the globe,” U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, said in a statement. “Every C-130J is manufactured in Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Marietta, which employs close to 5,000 hardworking Georgians.”
U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, has accused the Air Force of “playing politics” with the announcement.
“The timing and decision to include Savannah, GA in the announcement, when Georgia is focused on Senate runoff elections, raises questions about the Secretary’s motives," Smith said.
Marietta has been the longtime production home to the C-130 series of aircraft, which is the longest continuously produced military aircraft in the United States military.
