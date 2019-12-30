KENNESAW — A special moment in aviation history was made in Cobb County Monday when the last operational model of a unique Lockheed aircraft landed for the very last time.
The pristinely maintained JetStar 1329, built in Marietta in 1966 and once owned by the Saudi Arabia royal family, touched down at Cobb County International Airport - McCollum Field just after 9 a.m. to applause from around 100 spectators.
It is the last working Lockheed JetStar, an aircraft considered to be the grandfather of today’s corporate jets, as it was the first of this class when it first flew in the late 1950s, according to the Aviation History and Technology Center, a Marietta museum.
A Florida family that's owned the aircraft for the last 30 years donated it to the museum, formerly known as The Aviation Wing.
Pilot John Poffenbarger, who’s spent the last 21 years flying the plane around the world for the family members, who wish to remain anonymous, said they wanted it to return to Marietta, where it was built.
“We were able to preserve a piece of art,” he said. “This aircraft probably has more photos snapped of it than any other aircraft in the world.”
The plane, still featuring World War II technology, will become a star attraction at the museum, where visitors will be able to climb into the cockpit and try all the buttons and dials, or sit in one of 11 passenger seats, fitted with stowable wooden tray tables, ashtrays and cup holders.
“There is already a JetStar at the museum, but it’s a little older, it's not operational and it’s not in as good of a condition as this one,” said Mark Morgan, board chair of the Marietta Museum of History.
Worth over $300,000, the JetStar donated Monday was one of 202 built in Marietta. Lockheed also built two prototypes of the aircraft in California.
Many of Lockheed's JetStars went to large corporations, celebrities and governments around the world, according to a press release from the aviation museum.
"Variants of the aircraft also served United States Air Force leaders, including presidential transport to President Lyndon B. Johnson," the release stated.
The donated plane will be dismantled and trucked to the aviation museum, where it will be reconstructed, with the aim of it being opened to the public within six months, Morgan said.
He and others involved in the museum were only just contacted by the plane’s owners, around three weeks ago, and told they were being given it.
Plans to have the aircraft land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, where it took off on its maiden flight five decades ago, fell through because the donation had to happen before Dec. 31 and Dobbins couldn’t accommodate the landing within that time at such short notice, Morgan said.
