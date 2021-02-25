Representatives of both the Cobb County and Marietta school districts were thrilled with the news that school employees will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that teachers and other school staff will be eligible for vaccines starting March 8.
Maria Nelson, a teacher at the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, said she'll get the vaccine as soon as she can. The safety protocols at school are working, she said, but the vaccine will help further reduce COVID-19 risk at school.
"I’m very excited about it. I think it’s completely necessary," Nelson said. "This will be a step in the right direction and will allow us to focus on what’s most important, which is the students’ welfare and success."
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said he's grateful for the expansion, after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study on MCS showed that vaccinating adults will make schools safer.
"I'm grateful that the governor has prioritized educators, and has recognized the importance of a vaccine in keeping our schools safe," he said. "Our educators have been heroes throughout this entire pandemic. They’ve made personal and professional sacrifices to care for our children. Today’s announcement was a small step in validating those efforts in the eyes of educators."
Marietta school board Chair Angela Orange said she's excited and grateful.
"Our teachers have been performing heroically, but we know with the emergence of these variants that seem to be more transmissible, couple that with the CDC report that came out that said most of the spread in schools is staff-to-staff, it’s imperative that we get our teachers vaccinated," Orange said. "I think this is going to lead to safer schools. I think it’s going to lead to teachers feeling more comfortable, students feeling more comfortable and for us to ensure that students have an in-person option."
Cobb County school board Chair Randy Scamihorn was hopeful the vaccines would further reduce spread amid declining new COVID-19 cases.
"I’m very happy for us. And hopefully that will curb any fears and apprehensions that some of our teachers have," he said. "You know, the cases are dropping, both statewide and nationally, so this will certainly help it even more."
Cobb school board member Tre' Hutchins said the expansion gives a "safety net" to teachers who have been concerned about the virus.
"It’s definitely some of the best news I’ve heard today. I hope this will be one of those steps toward ensuring that we are providing a safe learning environment for our educators and for students," Hutchins said. "Many of the teachers that I’ve talked to, and staff members, that has been their concern. They don’t qualify because they’re not 65 years or older, but they are in the middle of this situation, as far as having access to COVID in the building. Now, having access to the vaccine...It makes them more comfortable knowing they have a tool to help fight off COVID, because they are in an environment that has a potential to be compromising to them, compromising to their health."
