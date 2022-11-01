Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-73 (2022) REALTICORP/THORNTON, LLC (Realticorp/Thornton, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for light industrial in Land Lot 583 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of I-20, on the north side of Interstate West Parkway, east of Thornton Road (Interstate West Parkway). APPROVED.
2. LUP-20(2022) CHELSEA HURST (Wade Hurst and Chelsea Hurst, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for produce sales in Land Lot 535 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Missy Drive, north of Shelby Lane (2917 Missy Drive). APPROVED.
3. Z-56(2022) ISSAN CHETTY (Issan Chetty, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for single-family residences in Land Lot 321 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of W. Sandtown Road, north of Friendship Church Road (1534 W. Sandtown Road). HELD.
4. Z-58(2022) PULTE HOME COMPANY (Marie F. Johnson, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 OSC for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 62 and 87 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Midway Road, south of Dallas Highway (636 Midway Road). CONTINUED.
5. Z-65(2022) DRAPAC INVESTMENTS, LLC (DRAPAC Group 3, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from RA-5 to RA-5 for a single-family attached and detached subdivision in Land Lots 87 and 88 of the 18th District. Located on the west side of Michael Road, south of Vanesa Circle, at the terminus of Linda Drive, and at the terminus of Oak Hill Drive (Maxham Road). HELD.
6. Z-66(2022) ADP - TERRELL MILL LLC (The Estate of Ruby Inez Fridell, owner) requesting rezoning from R-80 to SLUP for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 936 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Terrell Mill Road, and on the south side of Delk Road (1140, 1150 Terrell Mill Road). HELD.
7. Z-68(2022) THE REVIVE LAND GROUP, LLC (Estate of Hazel Elizabeth Cash, Estate of Mildred A. Reeves, Estate of Mary Ruth Allen, L.P.; SJ Georgia Investor, LLC; Michael Howarth and Christine Howarth, owners) requesting rezoning from GC to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 45 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, west of Allen Road (220, 230, 240, 250, 260, 262, 272, 280 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED.
8. SLUP-13(2022)WH STORAGE, LLC (Kofer Properties, Inc., owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 15 and 58 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Windy Hill Road, on the west side of Arkose Drive (749 Windy Hill Road, 2410 Arkose Drive). WITHDRAWN.
9. SLUP-14(2022)ADP - TERRELL MILL LLC (The Estate of Ruby Inez Fridell, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 936 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Terrell Mill Road, and on the south side of Delk Road (1140, 1150 Terrell Mill Road). HELD.
10. Z-75 ADP - MARS HILL ROAD LLC (Anthony J. Gatti Living Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, LRO, R-20 to NRC, R-20 for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 231 and 264 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Mars Hill Road, north of Fords Road (Mars Hill Road). WITHDRAWN.
11. LUP-22 MARIA ALEJANDRA SILVA ORTEGA (Maria Alejandra Silva Ortega and Maria Claudia Ortega Artunduaga, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow occupancy of an accessory structure in Land Lots 555 and 598 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, east of Post Oak Drive (2329 Post Oak Tritt Road). APPROVED.
12. SLUP-15 ADP - MARS HILL ROAD LLC (Anthony J. Gatti Living Trust, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 231 and 264 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Mars Hill Road, north of Fords Road (Mars Hill Road). WITHDRAWN.
