Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-56(2022) ISSAN CHETTY (Issan Chetty, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for single-family residences in Land Lot 321 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of W. Sandtown Road, north of Friendship Church Road (1534 W. Sandtown Road). APPROVED.
2. Z-74(2022) BUILDING NEW PATHWAYS, LLC (Building New Pathways, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to CRC for office and retail in Land Lot 804 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of North Park Place, on the north side of Windy Hill Road (1977 North Park Place). APPROVED.
3. Z-79(2022) 7 OAKS STABLES, LLC (7 Oaks Stables, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-15 with stipulations to R-15 with stipulations for amending previous zoning conditions to allow an equestrian facility in Land Lots 257 and 320 of the 17th District. Located on the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, west of Civitania Road (300, 320 Cooper Lake Road). APPROVED.
4. Z-82(2022) ALICIA SCOTT (Dorothy Igbonagwam and Veronica E. Ani, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a daycare in Land Lot 630 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Milford Church Road, and on the north side of Old Milford Church Road (910 Milford Church Road). APPROVED.
5. Z-83(2022) WHITE ROAD LLC (White Road LLC, David Wine and Debbie Wine, owners) requesting rezoning from LI, R-20 to LI for an office, warehouse in Land Lots 682 and 683 of the 18th District. Located on the southeast side of Factory Shoals Road, and on the northeast side of White Road (785, 7520 Factory Shoals Road, White Road). APPROVED.
6. Z-84(2022) JEFF JENSEN (Kerkinbo II, LLC, Estate of James E. Freeman, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for an office, parking, equipment storage in Land Lot 285 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of South Cobb Drive, west of the terminus of Henry Street (805 South Cobb Drive). APPROVED.
7. LUP-25(2022) LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH (Living Hope Lutheran Church, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit an early childhood learning center in Land Lot 201 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Mack Dobbs Road, the north side of Stilesboro Road, northwest of the intersection of Mack Dobbs Road and Stilesboro Road (3450 Stilesboro Road). APPROVED.
8. LUP-27(2022) SHOREY MOSS (Jonah Deion Moss, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for cat breeding in Land Lot 692 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Chauncey Lane, at the terminus of Oak Leaf Court (2466 Chauncey Lane). APPROVED.
9. SLUP-18(2022) Pat Spencer/ U-Haul Company of Atlanta West (Repwest Insurance Company, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a selfstorage, truck and trailer rental, retail in Land Lots 564 and 565 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, east of Canton Road (2800 Canton Road). APPROVED.
10. Z-65(2022) DRAPAC INVESTMENTS, LLC (DRAPAC Group 3, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from RA-5 to RA-5 for a single-family attached and detached subdivision in Land Lots 87 and 88 of the 18th District. Located on the west side of Michael Road, south of Vanesa Circle, at the terminus of Linda Drive, and at the terminus of Oak Hill Drive (Maxham Road). HELD.
11. Z-66(2022) ADP — TERRELL MILL LLC (The Estate of Ruby Inez Fridell, owner) requesting rezoning from R-80 to CRC for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 936 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Terrell Mill Road, and on the south side of Delk Road (1140, 1150 Terrell Mill Road). DENIED.
12. Z-71(2022) HAMILTON HOMES HOLDINGS LLC (Hamilton Homes Holdings LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lots 29 of the 17th District and 1073 of the 19th Districts. Located on the southwest side of Floyd Road, on the northwest side of Glore Road, and at the terminus of Anjul Drive (4598 Glore Road, Floyd Road). CONTINUED.
13. Z-72(2022) BROCK BUILT HOMES LLC (James R. Groover, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 OSC for a single-family subdivision in Land Lot 129 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Friendship Church Road, across from Wellsley Drive (880 Friendship Church Road). HELD.
14. Z-76(2022) VAZCO PROPERTIES, LLC (Alci Vaz Da Costa, Jr. and Mirian Costa, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to OI for an assembly hall in Land Lot 12 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, west of Midway Road (4796 Dallas Highway). DENIED.
15. LUP-21(2022) ROGER ALEXANDER (Roger Alexander, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use for vehicle parking in Land Lot 235 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Keheley Road, north of Myrtle Drive (4175 Keheley Road). CONTINUED.
16. LUP-23(2022) KOYMAN ELADIO MAZARIEGOS REYES (Koyman Eladio Mazariegos Reyes, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow a landscape business and related vehicle parking in Land Lot 626 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Milford Church Road, across from Farmington Drive (1487 Milford Church Road). HELD.
17. SLUP-14(2022) ADP — TERRELL MILL LLC (The Estate of Ruby Inez Fridell, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 936 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Terrell Mill Road, and on the south side of Delk Road (1140, 1150 Terrell Mill Road). DENIED.
18. Z-78 TODD WOODRUFF (Lee Jaraysi, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, GC, R-20 to NRC for a car wash in Land Lots 157 and 204 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, on the east side of Canton Road, and at the terminus of Old Shallowford Road (4400 Shallowford Road, 4360 Canton Road). HELD.
19. Z-86 CUMBERLAND USED AUTO PARTS LLC (Bentley Commercial Properties, LLC; Summerour Properties LLLP; Lynn Bentley Taylor and Justin Ottinger, owners) requesting rezoning from HI, R-15 to HI for an auto salvage and storage, used auto parts sales, used auto sales in Land Lot 1137 of the 16th District. Located on the North side of Gresham Road, east of Fairview Street (1471 Gresham Road). APPROVED.
20. LUP-24 ELOIDA ESCOBAR (Eloida Escobar, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 60 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Kurt Drive, north of County Services Parkway (693 Kurt Drive). CONTINUED.
21. LUP-26 ANTHONY KOSTECKI (Anthony Kostecki and Linda Kostecki, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow occupancy of an accessory structure in Land Lot 304 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of Hiram Acworth highway, and on the north side of Wiscasset Parkway (Wiscasset Parkway). WITHDRAWN.
22. SLUP-16 HILLELS OF GEORGIA, INC. (Barry Balint, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a Jewish faith student center in Land Lot 97 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Frey Lake Road, west of campus Loop Road, south of the intersection of Frey Lake Road and Campus Loop Road (3561 Frey Lake Road). HELD.
23. SLUP-17 CUMBERLAND USED AUTO PARTS LLC (Bentley Commercial Properties, LLC; Bentley Farm Properties, LLLP; Summerour Properties LLLP; Lynn Bentley Taylor and Justin Ottinger, owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for an auto salvage and storage, used auto parts sales, used auto sales in Land Lot 1137 of the 16th District. Located on the North side of Gresham Road, east of Fairview Street (1471 Gresham Road). APPROVED.
