Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-5 (2022) HUI PING SCHNEIDER/ AMERICA 101, LLC (America 101, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RD for a duplex in Land Lot 85 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Old Noonday School House Road, west of Canton Road (913 Old Noonday School Road). APPROVED.
2. Z-22 FIRST PROPERTY ASSET MANAGERS, LLC (First Property Asset Managers LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC to R-20 for a single-family residence in Land Lot 85 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Old Noonday School House Road, west of Canton Road (933 Old Noonday School Road). APPROVED TO RD.
3. LUP-7 GREGORY D. BOWEN (Gregory Dwight Bowen and Robin Elaine Bowen, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 146 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Church Road, south of Whitt Station Run (2950 Mars Hill Church Road). APPROVED.
4. Z-7 (2022) KM HOMES (Luther John Deavers, Luther Guy Deavers Jr., owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 22 of the 20th District. Located on the southeast side of Wade Green Road, north of Wooten Lake Road (4556, 4570, 4600 Wade Green Road). HELD.
5. Z-16 KARL KORTEMEIER (Karl Kortemeier, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to R-15 for a single-family residence in Land Lots 33 and 34 of the 17th and District. Located on the north side of Clay Road, west of Floyd Road (862 Clay Road). APPROVED.
6. Z-17 TYLER CHANDLER HOMES, LLC (Estate of Lillian Marie Latham, owner) requesting rezoning from RSL, LRO to RSL for a residential senior living, nonsupportive residential subdivision in Land Lot 122 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of McClure Road, on the west side of Acworth Due West Road (4321 McClure Road). APPROVED.
7. Z-18 PROPCO LIBERTY, LLC (PropCo Liberty, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail, specialty contractor in Land Lot 660 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Liberty Hill Road, east of Canton Road (910 Liberty Hill Road). APPROVED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.