Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-21(2022) FRANCISCO PADILLA (Francisco Joel Padilla Perez, owner) requesting rezoning from CF to NRC for an office in Land Lot 1214 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Austell Road, on the south side of Doby Lane (5120 Austell Road). APPROVED TO LRC.
2. Z-24(2022) DAVEST ENTERPRISES, LLC (Davest Enterprises, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC to NRC for a personal care home in Land Lot 37 of the 20th District. Located on the southwest side of Cobb Parkway, north of Cedarcrest Road (4707 Cobb Parkway NW). APPROVED TO NRC AND LRO.
3. Z-29(2022) MARIA DEL CARMEN RODRIGUEZ (Miguel Pineda and Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez Jaime, owners) requesting rezoning from CF, R-20 to R-20 for a single-family residence in Land Lots 278 and 279 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Waldrep Circle, West of South Cobb Drive (1802 Waldrep Circle). APPROVED.
4. Z-41 SOUTHERN GAS PARTNERS, LLC (Southern Gas Partners, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, GC to NRC for a convenience store with fuel sales, carwash in Land Lot 339 of the 16th District. Located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Shallowford Road and Trickum Road (Shallowford Road, 3705 Trickum Road). APPROVED.
5. Z-43 JVH PROPERTIES, LLC (JVH Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for an office in Land Lot 621 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of South Cobb Drive, northwest of Ivy Glen Drive (4450 South Cobb Drive). APPROVED.
6. Z-44 TCCA TRUST LLC (Marilyn Hasty Williams, Trustee for Willis Worley Hasty Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a personal care home in Land Lot 776 of the 16th District. Located on the southeast side of Sandy Plains Road, northeast of Scufflegrit Road (1900 Sandy Plains Road). APPROVED.
7. LUP-11 JEFFERY C. SMITH (Jeffery C. Smith and Julian W. Smith, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to Produce Sales (Renewal of LUP-12-2020) in Land Lots 1019 and 1054 of the 19th District. Located on the east side of Austell Powder Springs Road, south of Furr Avenue (4509 Austell Powder Springs Road). APPROVED.
8. SLUP-9 BROWARD DEVELOPMENT (Carol Ann Waddell and Christina Waddell Holcombe, Stephen R. Pendleton and Victoria B. Pendleton, LLC, owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 405 and 498 of the 18th District. Located on the northeast side of Mableton Parkway and on the southwest side of Cardell Circle, north of Hunnicut Road (6949 Mableton Parkway). APPROVED.
10. Z-7(2022) KM HOMES (Luther John Deavers, Luther Guy Deavers Jr., owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 22 of the 20th District. Located on the southeast side of Wade Green Road, north of Wooten Lake Road (4556, 4570, 4600 Wade Green Road). HELD.
11. Z-26(2022) DUKE REALTY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (Charles M. Bettis, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, LI to LI for a warehouse, distribution facility in Land Lots 499, 502, and 503 of the 18th District. Located on the southeast side of Discovery Boulevard and on the northeast side of Mableton Parkway (Discovery Boulevard). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE.
12. Z-34(2022) RISE PROPERTIES, LLC (Techsoft Consulting, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from PVC to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive; multi-family and duplex in Land Lot 17 of the 25th and 26th District. Located on the south side of East-West Connector, east of Hicks Road, and west of Barnes Meadows Road (4061, 4085 Hicks Road). CONTINUED.
13. Z-35(2022) MORRISON BUILDING & INVESTMENT, LLC (Morrison Building & Investment, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for commercial in Land Lot 42 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, north of Lee Road (259 Veterans Memorial Highway). HELD.
14. Z-38(2022) DAVID PEARSON COMMUNITIES, INC. (Barnes Farms, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15, OCS for a single family subdivision in Land Lots 8, 9 of the 18th District; 1251, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1269, 1322, 1323, 1324, and 1325 of the 19th District. Located on the east and west side of Brown Road, north of Stout Parkway (5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road). HELD.
15. LUP-8(2022) DONNA JORDAN (Mildred Sharlene Mahaffey, Willie Gene Abernathy and Donna Marie Jordan, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow two houses on one lot in Land Lot 42 of the 18th District. Located on the north side of Lee Road, west of Veterans Memorial Highway (264 Lee Road). APPROVED.
16. LUP-10(2022) JOSE A ORELLANA (Jose Adelson Orellana, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 16 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Birchwood Road and the east side of Walnut Circle (803 Birchwood Road). DENIED.
17. SLUP-5(2022) PARALLEL TOWERS III, LLC AKA PARALLEL INFRASTRUCTURE LLC (FDP Properties, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a cellular tower in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Canton Road, across from the terminus of Shallowford Road (4648 Canton Rd). CONTINUED.
18. OSC-1(2022) GREEN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Charles I Claussen and Alla V Claussen, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-20, OSC for a single family subdivision in Land Lot 740 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Kinridge Court, north of Kinridge Road (2077, 2079 Kinridge Court). DENIED.
19. Z-39 CARLOS H MUNOZ SERRANO (Carlos Munoz, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, R-20 to LI for a parking lot in Land Lot 107 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Lions Club Drive, west of Glore Drive (Lions Club Drive, Glore Drive). DENIED.
20. Z-42 JONATHAN CONWAY, THE STONEHENGE GROUP EBP LLC (Suzanne Lemmond Brown and Barbara Lemmond Kilgore, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to FST for a townhome community in Land Lots 486, 516, and 517 of the 18th District. Located on the northeast side of the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Blair Bridge Road (1350 Oak Ridge Road). HELD.
