Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered this week. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-38 (2021) WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mac Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road). APPROVED TO R-20 OSC.
2. Z-14 CM HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (Johnny L. Roper, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to O&I for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 28, 29, and 329 of the 19th and 20th and District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, east of Ernest Barrett Parkway (2250 Dallas Highway). APPROVED.
3. SLUP-4 CM HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (Johnny L. Roper, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 28, 29 and 329 of the 19th and 20th District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, east of Ernest Barrett Parkway (2250 Dallas Highway). APPROVED.
4. ITEM OB-5-2022 To consider a reduction of public road frontage from required 75’ to 0’ for Jeffrey Mack for property located on the south side of Gus Robinson Road, in Land Lot 423 of the 19th District (Gus Robinson Road). APPROVED.
5. ITEM OB-6-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Linda Powell regarding rezoning application Z-58 of 2021 in Land Lot 277 of the 16th District. Located on the southeast side of Canton Road at Hawkins Store Road (4016 Canton Road). APPROVED.
6. ITEM OB-7-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Toll Southeast LP Company, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-40 of 2008 in Land Lot 885 of the 17th District. The property is located on the north side of Paces Ferry Road, west of Overlook Parkway and on the south side of Bert Adams Road (Paces Ferry Road). APPROVED.
7. Z-78 (2021) ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI, R-20 to OI for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17th District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road). CONTINUED.
8. SLUP-11 (2021)ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17th District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road). CONTINUED.
9. Z-9 (2022) WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Fortified Hills Baptist Church, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 79 and 144 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, on the south side of Old Dallas Road, west of Holland Road (Dallas Highway). APPROVED TO R-20 OSC.
10. Z-15 KASHIF RANA (Aarish Group of Investment, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 296 of the 20th District. Located on the northeast side of Due West Road, northwest of Burnt Hickory Road, and at the terminus of Burnt Hickory Way (3800 Due West Road). APPROVED TO LRC.
11. ITEM OB-75-2021 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, Inc. regarding case SLUP-11 (Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Inc.) of 2013. The property is located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, west of Holly Springs Road, in Land Lots 599, 600, 625 and 626 of the 16th District (2509 Post Oak Tritt Road). APPROVED.
12. ITEM OB-1-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment and site plan amendment for Andrew Hamilton regarding rezoning application Z-44 of 2002 (Yancey Development Company), for property located on the west side of Lochstone Drive, north of Islington Drive in Land Lot 302 of the 19th District (1371 Lochstone Drive). APPROVED.
13. ITEM OB-3-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Lonnie Shore regarding rezoning application Z-42 of 2007 in Land Lot 660 of the 16th District. Located at the southeast intersection of Canton Road and Liberty Hill Road (2320 Canton Road). DENIED.
14. ITEM OB-4-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Meridian Restoration, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-42 of 2014 in Land Lot 660 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Liberty Hill Road and on the south side of Hiawassee Drive (837 Liberty Hill Road). DENIED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.