Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-57(2022) AFSHEEN FOODMART, INC. (Afsheen Foodmart, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 20 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Hicks Road, on the south side Grindstone Drive (3191 Hicks Road).
2. Z-63(2022) MARTINE TURNNE (Porfirio Landaverde and Villar Socorro, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a beauty shop, retail in Land Lot 60 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, and on the southwest side of Kurt Drive (2202 Austell Road).
3. Z-64(2022) ALLIANCE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS, LLC (Carl James Clarkson and Virginia Lee Clarkson Revocable Living Trust, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for a warehouse in Land Lot 705 of the 18th District. Located on the east and west side of Factory Shoals Road, north of Six Flags Road (Factory Shoals Road).
4. LUP-17(2022) DAVID LIU (Wei Li, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for an outdoor storage of stone slabs and metal frames in Land Lot 1207 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Harris Drive, north of Hazelwood Drive (25 Harris Drive).
5. LUP-18(2022) RENATA BORGES-MCDONALD (Jacqueline Tio, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use to allow occupancy of an accessory structure in Land Lot 256 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Wesley Chapel Road, north of Rivaridge Drive (4015 Wesley Chapel Road).
6. LUP-19(2022) WORD OF FAITH FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, INC. (Word of Faith Family Worship Center, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for a daycare facility in Land Lots 697 and 698 of the 18th District. Located on the west side of Riverside Parkway, and on the north side of The Bluffs (7680 The Bluffs).
7. ITEM OB-44-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Brent Stepp regarding application OSC 05-17 of 2005 for property located at the southwest corner of Old Alabama Road and Cardell Road, in Land Lots 201 and 258 of the 18th District (Old Alabama Road).
8. ITEM OB-47-2022 To consider a Hardship Sign Variance for Riverside EpiCenter, LLC for property located in Land Lots 604 and 689 of the 18th District. Located at the southeasterly intersection of South Service Road and Riverside Parkway (135 Riverside Parkway).
9. ITEM OB-53-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Davest Enterprises, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-24 of 2022 for property located on the southwest side of Cobb Parkway, north of Cedarcrest Road, in Land Lot 37 of the 20th District (4707 Cobb Parkway).
10. ITEM OB-54-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for 3380 Chastain Meadows, LLC and 170-222-3330 Chastain Meadows, LLC regarding application Z-151 of 1995 for property located on the east side of Chastain Meadows Parkway and on the north side of Chastain Meadows Court, in Land Lots 427, 428, 437 and 438 of the 16th District (3330 and 3380 Chastain Meadows Parkway).
11. ITEM OB-55-2022 To consider a reduction of lot size for a crematory from required 2-acres to 1.75-acres for 4283929 Delaware, LLC. The property located on the western end of Oak Ridge Commerce Way, north of Oak Ridge Road, in Land Lot 377 of the 18th District (6658 Oak Ridge Commerce Way).
12. Z-38(2022) DAVID PEARSON COMMUNITIES, INC. (Barnes Farms, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15, OCS for a single family subdivision in Land Lots 8, 9 of the 18th District; 1251, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1269, 1322, 1323, 1324, and 1325 of the 19th District. Located on the east and west side of Brown Road, north of Stout Parkway (5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road).
14. Z-52(2022) NEWPORT 360 CAPITAL, LLC (Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for multifamily residential in Land Lot 363 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Townpark Drive, north of Townpark Lane (108 Townpark Drive).
15. Z-62 ELMER SIBRIAN (Anthony Nnamani, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC to CRC for an automotive paint, body repair shops, and service facilities in Land Lots 780 and 781 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Mimosa Drive, west of Austell Road (Amy Lane).
16. ITEM OB-41-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Terwilliger Pappas MultiFamily Partners, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-26 of 2007 for property located at the southeast corner of Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court, in Land Lots 501 and 502 of the 16th District (3064 Hidden Forest Court).
17. ITEM OB-48-2022 To consider a reduction of public road frontage for lots 1 and 2 from 75-feet to 47-feet each for Alva Glass. The property located on the south side of Bullard Road, south of Devonhurst Way in Land Lot 434 of the 19th District (2011 Bullard Road).
18. ITEM OB-50-2022 To consider a settlement of litigation for Galaxy Properties & Investment, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-8 of 2021 in Land Lots 68 and 165 of the 18th District. The property is located on the east side of Hickory Trail, and on the southwest side of Veterans Memorial Highway.
19. ITEM OB-52-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Hal Wilkins regarding rezoning application Z-61 of 2002 for property located on the west side of Hillside Green Way, west of Corner Road, in Land Lots 214 and 231 of the 19th District (1178 Hillside Green Way).
20. ITEM OB-57-2022 To consider a site plan amendment for Clydesdale Holdings, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-74 of 1995 for property located at the southeast intersection of Floyd Road and White Boulevard, in Land Lots 31 and 42 of the 17th District (4865 Floyd Road).
