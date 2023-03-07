Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. LUP-23(2022) KOYMAN ELADIO MAZARIEGOS REYES (Koyman Eladio Mazariegos Reyes, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow a landscape business and related vehicle parking in Land Lot 626 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Milford Church Road, across from Farmington Drive (1487 Milford Church Road). APPROVED.
2. Z-3(2023) CYNTHIA JONES AND CINDY NASH ENTERPRISES LLC (Cindy Nash Enterprise LLC and Cynthia Jones, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, PSC to NRC for retail in Land Lot 413 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of South Gordon Road, east of Factory Shoals Road (675 South Gordon Road). APPROVED.
3. Z-4(2023) NOBLE STORAGE LLC (Donald K. Nix, Fred Doty, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a climate controlled self-storage facility in Land Lot 539 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Freeman Road, east of Johnson Ferry Road (4290 Freeman Road). DENIED.
4. SLUP-2(2023) NOBLE STORAGE LLC (Donald K. Nix, Fred Doty, owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate-controlled self-storage facility in Land Lot 539 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Freeman Road, east of Johnson Ferry Road (4290 Freeman Road). DENIED.
5. Z-6 SOVEREIGN PACIFIC, LLC (Sovereign Pacific, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for Storage and Parking for Light Industrial Uses in Land Lots 422 and 423 of the 17th District. Located on the southwest side of Atlanta Road, south of Mozley Drive (1806 Atlanta Road). APPROVED.
6. LUP-6 ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ (Antonio Rodriguez, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 155 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Austell Circle, southeast of Austell Road (1837 Austell Circle). DENIED.
