Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-5 (2022) HUI PING SCHNEIDER/ AMERICA 101, LLC (America 101, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RD for a duplex in Land Lot 85 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Old Noonday School House Road, west of Canton Road (913 Old Noonday School Road). APPROVED.
2. Z-16 KARL KORTEMEIER (Karl Kortemeier, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to R-15 for a single-family residence in Land Lots 33 and 34 of the 17th and District. Located on the north side of Clay Road, west of Floyd Road (862 Clay Road). APPROVED.
3. Z-17 TYLER CHANDLER HOMES, LLC (Estate of Lillian Marie Latham, owner) requesting rezoning from RSL, LRO to RSL for a residential senior living, nonsupportive residential subdivision in Land Lot 122 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of McClure Road, on the west side of Acworth Due West Road (4321 McClure Road). APPROVED.
4. Z-22 FIRST PROPERTY ASSET MANAGERS, LLC (First Property Asset Managers LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC to R-20 for a single-family residence in Land Lot 85 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Old Noonday School House Road, west of Canton Road (933 Old Noonday School Road). APPROVED TO RD.
5. LUP-7 GREGORY D. BOWEN (Gregory Dwight Bowen and Robin Elaine Bowen, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 146 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Church Road, south of Whitt Station Run (2950 Mars Hill Church Road). APPROVED.
6. ITEM OB-11-2022 To consider a site plan amendment for Valvoline Instant Oil Change regarding rezoning application Z-20 of 1985 for property located on the northwest corner of Roswell Road and Johnson Ferry Road in Land Lot 899 of the 16th District (4249 Roswell Road). APPROVED.
7. ITEM OB-13-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Jason and Alison Bunin regarding rezoning application Z-11 of 1993 for property located at the east end of Chartley Circle, and on the west side of Trails End Road in Land Lot 102 of the 1st District (4502 Chartley Circle). APPROVED.
8. ITEM OB-14-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Steven T. Ellis/ Pro Building Systems, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-65 of 2013 for property located on the east side of Barrett Lakes Boulevard, the west side of I-75, and on the south side of Big Shanty Road in Land Lots 505 and 506 of the 16th District (2878 Barrett Lakes Blvd). APPROVED.
9. ITEM OB-17-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Toll Southeast LP Company, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-56 of 2017, for property located at the northern terminus of Wigley Road, north of Summitop Road in Land Lots 26, 27, 46 and 47 of the 16th District (Wigley Road). APPROVED.
10. ITEM OB-18-2022 To consider amending the zoning stipulations and site plan relating to Z-61 of 2005, for property located on the northerly side of Cumberland Boulevard, between Riverwood Parkway and Cobb Parkway in Land Lots 977, 978, 1015 and 1016 of the 17th District. APPROVED.
11. Z-78 (2021) ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI, R-20 to OI for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17th District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road). HELD.
12. SLUP-11 (2021) ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17th District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road). HELD.
13. Z-18 PROPCO LIBERTY, LLC (PropCo Liberty, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail, specialty contractor in Land Lot 660 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Liberty Hill Road, east of Canton Road (910 Liberty Hill Road). APPROVED TO NRC.
14. ITEM OB-9-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Vanderlande Industries, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-20 of 2015 for property located on the east side of Chastain Meadows Parkway, and on the west side of Bells Ferry Road in Land Lots 498, 499 and 510 of the 16th District (3054 Chastain Meadows Parkway). CONTINUED.
15. ITEM OB-10-2022 To consider a settlement of litigation for Blake Properties, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-9 of 2019 in Land Lots 413 and 476 of the 19th District. The property is located on the southeasterly side of Powder Springs Road and on the northeasterly side of Brandon Lee Drive. APPROVED.
16. ITEM OB-12-2022 To consider a reduction of public road frontage and lot size for Reflection Luxury Homes for property located on the northeast intersection of Pitner Road and Cheatham Road, and on the west side of Cheatham Road, in Land Lot 153 of the 20th District (2586 Pitner Road). HELD.
17. ITEM OB-15-2022 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Mountainprize, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-43 of 2021, for property located on the east side of Dallas Acworth Highway, south of Cobb Parkway (US Highway 41) in Land Lots 40, 41 and 75 of the 20th District (4204 Dallas Acworth Highway). CONTINUED.
18. ITEM OB-19-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Beazer Homes, LLC regarding Z-8 of 2021 in Land Lots 66, 83, and 84 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Dallas Highway, on the east side of McConnell Road, and on the west side of Lost Mountain Road (750 Lost Mountain Road, 691 McConnell Road). APPROVED.
