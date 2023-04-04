Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-7 PATRICIA CUNNINGHAM (Pat Cunningham, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to R-15 for single-family residence in Land Lots 1208 and 1241 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Lott Avenue, at the terminus of Rosewood Circle (17 Lott Avenue). APPROVED.
2. Z-55(2022) KENNETH B. CLARY (Kenneth B. Clary, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 25, 54, and 55 of the 1st District. Located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, west of McPherson Road (4701 Post Oak Tritt Road). HELD.
3. Z-2(2023) SWI INVESTMENTS, LLC (SWI Investments, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to PVC for a mixed use, retail, and multifamily development in Land Lot 207 of the 17th District. Located on the southeast side of Austell Road, northeast of Sandtown Road, and on the north side of Parker Drive (1715 Austell Road, 141, 143 Parker Drive). DENIED.
4. Z-9 AGUAS VIVAS CENTRO FAMILIAR DE ADORACION INC. (Can Van Nguyen, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-20 for a church in Land Lots 386 and 412 of the 18th District. Located on the north side of South Gordon Road, east of Starling Drive (540 South Gordon Road). HELD.
