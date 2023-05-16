Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. LUP-7 SANDY CLOUGH (Sandra L. Clough and Richard C. Clough, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) to allow an artist's studio and the storage of art prints in Land Lot 336 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Trail Road, north of the intersection of Trail Road and Midway Road (25 Trail Road). APPROVED.
2. LUP-8 ANDREW BECHTOLD (Andrew Boyd Bechtold, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow a photography studio in Land Lot 871 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Old Virginia Court, north of Terrell Mill Road (1362 Old Virginia Court). APPROVED.
3. ITEM OB-17-2023 To consider a Variance to the Mableton Form Based Code to allow a three-story building in lieu of a two-story building, and to amend stipulations for Other Business #44 of 2019 to allow 16-foot and 20-foot townhouse widths for Create Homes, LLC regarding property located at the northwest intersection of Fontaine Road and Carol Circle in Land Lot 35 of the 17th District. APPROVED.
4. ITEM OB-20-2023 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size from 20,000 square-feet to 14,384 square-feet for NR Deed, LLC, by John E. Ramsey, President. The property located on the east side of Old Concorde Road in Land Lot 352 of the 17th District (1605 Old Concorde Road). APPROVED.
5. ITEM OB-21-2023 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size from 40,000 square-feet to 25,480 square-feet, and for existing side setback variances for R. Michael Dupree. The property located at the southwest corner of Fowler Drive and Pine Manor in Land Lot 444 of the 16th District (840 Pine Manor Drive). APPROVED.
6. ITEM OB-26-2023 To consider amending the site plan for Sigma Holdings, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-47 of 2008, for property located on the west side of Deen Road, north of Jamerson Road in Land Lots 59 and 60 of the 16th District (4875 Deen Road). APPROVED.
7. Z-10 JOSEPH & JENNETTE GUNDERSON (Joseph P. Gunderson, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LRO for an office in Land Lot 82 of the 20th District. Located on the northeast side of Kemp Ridge Road, northwest of Mars Hill Road (3700 Kemp Ridge Road). APPROVED.
8. SLUP-3 ALEXANDRIA HOLDINGS GROUP INC. (Lux Homes, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for used auto sales in Land Lot 37 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, west of Puckett Drive (621, 633, 651 Veterans Memorial Highway). DENIED.
9. ITEM OB-3-2023 To consider amending the site plan for Mills Veterinary Property and Rehabilitation Center regarding rezoning application Z-9 of 2020, for property located on the west side of North Cobb Parkway, south of Third Army Road in Land Lot 2 of the 20th District (4825 North Cobb Parkway). APPROVED.
10. ITEM OB-13-2023 To consider a reduction of public road frontage from 50-feet to 20-feet, and a rear setback variance from 35-feet to 24-feet for Edward M. Glancy, Jr. The property located on the east end of Lakeside Court, east of lake Drive in Land Lot 35 of the 20th District (5447 Lakeside Court). CONTINUED.
11. ITEM OB-18-2023 To consider a stipulation amendment for Johnson Ferry Rd, LLC in Land Lots 470 and 471 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, the north and south sides of Waterfront Drive, and the east side of Waterfront Circle (multiple addresses). WITHDRAWN.
12. ITEM OB-19-2023 To consider a stipulation amendment for Terwilliger Pappas Multi-Family Partners, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-26 of 2007 for property located at the southeast corner of Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court, in Land Lots 501 and 502 of the 16th District (3064 Hidden Forest Court). APPROVED.
13. ITEM OB-22-2023 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage from 75-feet to 25-feet, and to allow a second electrical meter for Berthyne Lauture. The property located at the eastern terminus of Flint Lock Way in Land Lot 277 of the 20th District (3205 Flint Lock Way). APPROVED.
14. ITEM OB-23-2023 To consider amending the site plan and stipulations for Iglesia Misionera Roca de Salvacion regarding rezoning application Z-13 of 2020, for property located at the southwest intersection of Mableton Parkway and Boggs Road in Land Lot 190 of the 18th District (6170 and 6190 Mableton Parkway, and 529 Boggs Road). CONTINUED.
15. ITEM OB-24-2023 To consider amending the site plan and stipulations for Robert Michael Shepard regarding rezoning application Z-145 of 1993, for property located on the north side of Bramford Way, west of Bells Ferry Road in Land Lot 213 of the 16th District (324, 326, 328, 330, 332, 334, and 340 Bramford Way). DENIED.
16. ITEM OB-25-2023 To consider amending the site plan and stipulations for CMC Custom Homes, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-37 of 2007, for property located on the west side of Acworth Due West Road, south of McClure Road in Land Lot 122 of the 20th District (3141 Acworth Due West Road). CONTINUED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.