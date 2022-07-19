Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-21(2022) FRANCISCO PADILLA (Francisco Joel Padilla Perez, owner) requesting rezoning from CF to NRC for an office in Land Lot 1214 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Austell Road, on the south side of Doby Lane (5120 Austell Road). APPROVED TO LRC.
2. Z-24(2022) DAVEST ENTERPRISES, LLC (Davest Enterprises, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC to NRC for a personal care home in Land Lot 37 of the 20th District. Located on the southwest side of Cobb Parkway, north of Cedarcrest Road (4707 Cobb Parkway NW). APPROVED TO NRC AND LRO.
3. Z-29(2022) MARIA DEL CARMEN RODRIGUEZ (Miguel Pineda and Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez Jaime, owners) requesting rezoning from CF, R-20 to R-20 for a single-family residence in Land Lots 278 and 279 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Waldrep Circle, West of South Cobb Drive (1802 Waldrep Circle). APPROVED.
4. Z-41 SOUTHERN GAS PARTNERS, LLC (Southern Gas Partners, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, GC to NRC for a convenience store with fuel sales, carwash in Land Lot 339 of the 16th District. Located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Shallowford Road and Trickum Road (Shallowford Road, 3705 Trickum Road). HELD.
5. Z-43 JVH PROPERTIES, LLC (JVH Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for an office in Land Lot 621 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of South Cobb Drive, northwest of Ivy Glen Drive (4450 South Cobb Drive). APPROVED.
6. Z-44 TCCA TRUST LLC (Marilyn Hasty Williams, Trustee for Willis Worley Hasty Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a personal care home in Land Lot 776 of the 16th District. Located on the southeast side of Sandy Plains Road, northeast of Scufflegrit Road (1900 Sandy Plains Road). APPROVED.
7. LUP-11 JEFFERY C. SMITH (Jeffery C. Smith and Julian W. Smith, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to Produce Sales (Renewal of LUP-12-2020) in Land Lots 1019 and 1054 of the 19th District. Located on the east side of Austell Powder Springs Road, south of Furr Avenue (4509 Austell Powder Springs Road). APPROVED.
8. SLUP-9 BROWARD DEVELOPMENT (Carol Ann Waddell and Christina Waddell Holcombe, Stephen R. Pendleton and Victoria B. Pendleton, LLC, owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 405 and 498 of the 18th District. Located on the northeast side of Mableton Parkway and on the southwest side of Cardell Circle, north of Hunnicut Road (6949 Mableton Parkway). APPROVED.
9. ITEM OB-26-2022 To consider a site plan amendment for Reich Properties, LLC regarding rezoning application Z203 of 2005 for property located on the west side of Oakdale Road, and on the east side of South Cobb Drive in Land Lots 690 and 751 of the 17th District (4849 South Cobb Drive). APPROVED.
10. ITEM OB-32-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Longo Homes, Inc./ Vincent Longo regarding rezoning application Z-182 of 2005 for property located on the west side of Mars Hill Road, south of Hadaway Road in Land Lot 270 of the 20th District (755 Mars Hill Road). CONTINUED.
11. ITEM OB-34-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, Inc. regarding case SLUP-11 (Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Inc.) of 2013. The property is located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, west of Holly Springs Road, in Land Lots 599, 600, 625 and 626 of the 16th District (2509 Post Oak Tritt Road). APPROVED.
12. ITEM OB-36-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for YGLI, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-51 of 2018 for property located on the northeast side of Floyd Road, southeast of Floyd Drive, in Land Lots 1000 and 1001 of the 19th District (4391 Floyd Road). APPROVED.
13. LUP-8(2022) DONNA JORDAN (Mildred Sharlene Mahaffey, Willie Gene Abernathy and Donna Marie Jordan, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow two houses on one lot in Land Lot 42 of the 18th District. Located on the north side of Lee Road, west of Veterans Memorial Highway (264 Lee Road). APPROVED.
14. LUP-10(2022) JOSE A ORELLANA (Jose Adelson Orellana, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 16 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Birchwood Road and the east side of Walnut Circle (803 Birchwood Road). DENIED.
15. Z-39 CARLOS H MUNOZ SERRANO (Carlos Munoz, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, R-20 to LI for a parking lot in Land Lot 107 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Lions Club Drive, west of Glore Drive (Lions Club Drive, Glore Drive). DENIED.
16. ITEM OB-22-2022 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Robert A. Kerr and Rachelle Kerr regarding rezoning application Z-51 of 2013, for property located on the north side of Roswell Road, west of Robert Lane in Land lots 961, 984, and 985 of the 16th District (925 Sunny Meadows Lane). HELD.
17. ITEM OB-33-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Topsc, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-54 of 2016 for property located in Land Lots 47, 54 and 56 of the 19th District. Located on the east side of Austell Road, north side of Roberta Circle Extension; Westerly side of Roberta Circle; North, south, east and west sides of Stallion Parkway (Stallion Parkway). WITHDRAWN.
