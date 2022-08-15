Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-42(2022) JONATHAN CONWAY, THE STONEHENGE GROUP EBP LLC (Suzanne Lemmond Brown and Barbara Lemmond Kilgore, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to FST for a townhome community in Land Lots 486, 516, and 517 of the 18th District. Located on the northeast side of the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Blair Bridge Road (1350 Oak Ridge Road).
2. Z-45 JOSEPH DURU (Procare Healthcare, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a professional office in Land Lot 202 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Sandtown Road, south of Windy Hill Road (2431 Sandtown Road).
3. Z-53 LEARSI DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, LLC (LEARSI Development Partners, LLC and The Applause Group Corp., owners) requesting rezoning from GC to R-15 for a single-family residence in Land Lot 1297 of the 19th District. Located on the northwest side of Old Bankhead Highway, at the terminus of Ricky Lane, south of Veterans Memorial Highway (1080, 1090 Old Bankhead Highway).
4. LUP-12 MARIA CLAUDIA ORTEGA (Jesus Maria Silva and Maria Claudia Ortega, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a daycare (Renewal of LUP-11-2020) in Land Lots 1949 and 1950 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Allgood Road, north of Camellia Drive (1096 Allgood Road).
5. ITEM OB-32-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Longo Homes, Inc./ Vincent Longo regarding rezoning application Z-182 of 2005 for property located on the west side of Mars Hill Road, south of Hadaway Road in Land Lot 270 of the 20th District (755 Mars Hill Road).
6. ITEM OB-37-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Chris Robinson regarding rezoning application Z-25 of 1994 for property located on the north side of Jamerson Road, west of Canton Road, in Land Lots 60 and 61 of the 16th District (921 Jamerson Road).
7. ITEM OB-40-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Bartlett Heating & Cooling, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-35 of 2021 for property located on the southeast side of South Cobb Drive, southwest of Pearl Street, in Land Lot 285 of the 17th District (825 South Cobb Drive).
8. Z-78(2021) ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI, R-20 to OI for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17th District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
9. SLUP-11(2021)ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17th District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
10. Z-38(2022) DAVID PEARSON COMMUNITIES, INC. (Barnes Farms, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15, OCS for a single family subdivision in Land Lots 8, 9 of the 18th District; 1251, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1269, 1322, 1323, 1324, and 1325 of the 19th District. Located on the east and west side of Brown Road, north of Stout Parkway (5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road).
11. Z-48 OM ENTERPRISES 9, LLC (Joan Leigh Zimmerman Sheppard, as Trustee of the Raymond Haskell Zimmerman Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to NRC for convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 302 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Benson Poole Road, on the north side of Benson Poole Circle, south of South Cobb Drive (2338 Benson Poole Road).
12. LUP-13 CAROL J. HICKS-VARGAS, MICHAEL VARGAS (Carol Hicks-Vargas and Michael Vargas, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 80 of the 16th District. Located on the southwest side of the Rocky Top Court, north of Watkins Glenn Drive (230 Rocky Top Court).
13. ITEM OB-22-2022 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Robert A. Kerr and Rachelle Kerr regarding rezoning application Z-51 of 2013, for property located on the north side of Roswell Road, west of Robert Lane in Land lots 961, 984, and 985 of the 16th District (925 Sunny Meadows Lane).
14. ITEM OB-24-2022 To consider a reduction of lot size from required 20,000 square-feet to 13,112 square-feet for Hal Simpson for property located on the south side of Kenmare Circle, in Land Lot 260 of the 17th District (170 Kenmare Circle).
15. ITEM OB-39-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for E Rock Development, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-35 of 2016 for property located on the northeast side of Hickory Grove Road, west of Hickory Grove Place, in Land Lots 54 and 55 of the 20th District (1648 Hickory Grove Road).
16. ITEM OB-41-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Terwilliger Pappas MultiFamily Partners, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-26 of 2007 for property located at the southeast corner of Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court, in Land Lots 501 and 502 of the 16th District (3064 Hidden Forest Court).
