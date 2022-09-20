Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-43 JVH PROPERTIES, LLC (JVH Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for an office in Land Lot 621 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of South Cobb Drive, northwest of Ivy Glen Drive (4450 South Cobb Drive). APPROVED.
2. Z-54 JOSHUA DOVER (Joshua Dover, owner) requesting rezoning from R20 OSC to R-20 for a single-family residence in Land Lots 710, 731, and 732 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Kurtz Road, on the west side of Sterling Road (756 Kurtz Road). APPROVED.
3. LUP-14 ARCHBISHOP GREGORY J. HARTMAYER, OFM CONV., ARCHBISHOP OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF ATLANTA, AS TRUSTEE OF AOA PARISH REAL ESTATE TRUST (Most Reverend John F. Donoghue, D.D., as Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta and/or His Successors in Office, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for a catholic campus ministry in Land Lot 97 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Campus Loop Road, across from Paulding Avenue (3487 Campus Loop Road). APPROVED.
4. LUP-15 RACHEL JUREWICZ (Christopher J. Jurewicz and Lori M. Jurewicz, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 8 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Cunningham Road, south of Shannon Way (1495 Cunningham Road). APPROVED.
5. LUP-16 DOREAS LABOY (History Makers Church, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a daycare in Land Lot 87 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Windy Hill Road, and the west side of Favor Road (76 Windy Hill Road). APPROVED.
6. SLUP-12 EAST PIEDMONT STORAGE, LLC (CP Piedmont Village, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 565 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, east of Canton Road (Piedmont Road). APPROVED.
7. ITEM OB-43-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Dominion Christian School regarding application SLUP-10 of 2000 for property located on the south side of Burnt Hickory Road and on the east side of Old Mountain Road, in Land Lots 272 and 273 of the 20th District (4607 Burnt Hickory Road). APPROVED.
8. ITEM OB-46-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Summerlyn Homes, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-5 of 2019 for property located in Land Lots 1247 and 1248 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Holloman Road, south of Hiram Lithia Springs Road (5350 Holloman Road). APPROVED.
9. ITEM OB-49-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Arylessence, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-155 of 2004, for property located on the north and west sides of Lake Drive, south of Jamerson in Land Lot 86 of the 16th District (1091 Lake Drive). APPROVED.
10. Z-35(2022) MORRISON BUILDING & INVESTMENT, LLC (Morrison Building & Investment, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for commercial in Land Lot 42 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, north of Lee Road (259 Veterans Memorial Highway). WITHDRAWN.
11. Z-41(2022) SOUTHERN GAS PARTNERS, LLC (Southern Gas Partners, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, GC to NRC for a convenience store with fuel sales, carwash in Land Lot 339 of the 16th District. Located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Shallowford Road and Trickum Road (Shallowford Road, 3705 Trickum Road). HELD.
12. Z-48(2022) OM ENTERPRISES 9, LLC (Joan Leigh Zimmerman Sheppard, as Trustee of the Raymond Haskell Zimmerman Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to NRC for convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 302 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Benson Poole Road, on the north side of Benson Poole Circle, south of South Cobb Drive (2338 Benson Poole Road). APPROVED.
13. Z-50(2022) ROMUSA PROPERTIES, LLC (Romusa Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a daycare in Land Lot 494 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, on the west side of West Sandtown Road (2260 West Sandtown Road, 2845 Macland Road). CONTINUED.
14. Z-52(2022) NEWPORT 360 CAPITAL, LLC (Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for multifamily residential in Land Lot 363 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Townpark Drive, north of Townpark Lane (108 Townpark Drive). CONTINUED.
15. OSC-1(2022) GREEN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Charles I Claussen and Alla V Claussen, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-20, OSC for a single family subdivision in Land Lot 740 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Kinridge Court, north of Kinridge Road (2077, 2079 Kinridge Court). DENIED.
16. ITEM OB-39-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for E Rock Development, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-35 of 2016 for property located on the northeast side of Hickory Grove Road, west of Hickory Grove Place, in Land Lots 54 and 55 of the 20th District (1648 Hickory Grove Road). APPROVED.
17. ITEM OB-42-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Latisha Corley and Angela Grant regarding rezoning application Z-43 of 2015 for property located on the westerly side of Austell Road, south of Clay Road, in Land Lot 1155 of the 19th District (5064 Austell Road). APPROVED.
18. ITEM OB-44-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Brent Stepp regarding application OSC 05-17 of 2005 for property located at the southwest corner of Old Alabama Road and Cardell Road, in Land Lots 201 and 258 of the 18th District (Old Alabama Road). CONTINUED.
19. ITEM OB-45-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Austell Leased Housing Associates II, LLLP regarding rezoning application Z-120 of 2016 for property in Land Lots 511, 512, 490 and 590 of the 18th District. Located on the east side of Factory Shoals Road, the north side of Riverside Parkway (formerly Six Flags Drive), the southeastern side of Cochran Road, and the south end of Richard Lane (Factory Shoals Road). WITHDRAWN.
20. ITEM OB-48-2022 To consider a reduction of public road frontage for lots 1 and 2 from 75-feet to 47-feet each for Alva Glass. The property located on the south side of Bullard Road, south of Devonhurst Way in Land Lot 434 of the 19th District (2011 Bullard Road). CONTINUED.
