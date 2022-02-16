Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered this week. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-80 (2021) TIMOTHY G. JENKINS (Timothy Jenkins, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to R-20 for single-family residence in Land Lot 142 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of New Rutledge Road, west of Meadowlark Lane (3218 New Rutledge Road). APPROVED.
2. Z-2 PAT SPENCER/ U-HAUL COMPANY OF ATLANTA WEST (William D. Brown, owner) requesting rezoning from CRC, R-20 to CRC for selfstorage, truck and trailer rental, retail in Land Lots 789 and 790 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, on the south and east side of Laura Brown Way (6652 Ernest Barrett Parkway). DENIED.
3. Z-3 EDELMIRA ALAS (Edelmira Alas, Karina Alas, Oscar Alvarado, owners) requesting rezoning from LI to R-20 for a single-family residence in Land Lots 868 and 909 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Powder Springs Road, west of Flint Hill Road/Pine Grove Drive (3363 Powder Springs Road). APPROVED.
4. Z-4 QUINTON WIGGLES (Quinton Wiggles, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to R-20 for a single-family residences in Land Lot 108 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Ridge Avenue, east of Old Gordon Road (568 Ridge Avenue). APPROVED.
5. Z-6 VG DEVELOPERS (V&G Developers, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to OS for an office, warehouse in Land Lot 84 of the 16th District. Located on the northeast side of Shallowford Road, south of Jamerson Road (Shallowford Road). APPROVED TO NRC.
6. Z-11 PIRKLE BUILT, LLC (Paul Thomas White, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-12 for single-family residences in Land Lot 771 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Spring Hill Road, on the northeast side of Honeysuckle Lane (3522 Spring Hill Road). APPROVED.
7. Z-12 CAMEO CAPITAL , LLC (Ackerman East West, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from CRC to LI for office, warehouse, showroom, light industrial in Land Lot 861 of the 19th District. Located on the east side of Tramore Pointe Parkway, south of East West Connector (Tramore Pointe Parkway). APPROVED.
8. LUP-1 KAREN GOODEN (Edward J. Gooden and Karen L. Gooden, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a hair salon in Land Lots 622 and 637 of the 19th District. Located at the terminus of Foxcroft Court, east of Valley Brook Drive (1910 Foxcroft Court). APPROVED.
9. LUP-2 STEPHANIE SALYERS (Dexter Gatehouse, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for online soap sales in Land Lot 208 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Farmbrook Lane, north of Farmbrook Trail (4296 Farmbrook Lane). APPROVED.
10. LUP-3 EARLY EDUCATION, LLC (Early Education, LLC, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a daycare in Land Lots 50, 51, 94 and 95 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Hurt Road, north of Plantation Road (488 Hurt Road). APPROVED.
11. LUP-4 JOYFUL LIVING PCH (Ejama Enterprises, LLC, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a personal care home in Land Lot 50 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Hurt Road, east of Fred Walker Drive (688 Hurt Road). APPROVED.
12. LUP-6 DATHAN J. JOHNSON (Dathan J. Johnson and Marie L. Johnson, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a pet dealer in Land Lots 769 and 770 of the 19th District. Located on the east side of Shadyside Road, north of Hurt Road (3319 Shadyside Road). APPROVED.
13. SLUP-1 PAT SPENCER/ U-HAUL COMPANY OF ATLANTA WEST (William D. Brown, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a self-storage, truck and trailer rental, retail in Land Lots 789 and 790 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, on the south and east side of Laura Brown Way (6652 Ernest Barrett Parkway). DENIED.
14. ITEM OB-2-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Braves Development Company, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-69 of 2020 in Land Lots 914, 915, 945 and 946 of the 17th District. Located on the southwest side of I-75, northeast of Cobb Parkway, and on the northwest side of I-285 (1100 Circle 75 Parkway). APPROVED.
15. Z-38 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mack Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road). CONTINUED.
16. Z-73 INVGRP 3 LLC (Laurel Properties LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-4 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 626 and 627 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Marneil Drive, south of Post Oak Tritt Road (2454 Marneil Drive). APPROVED TO R-15.
17. Z-78 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI, R-20 to OI for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road). CONTINUED.
18. SLUP-11 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road). CONTINUED.
19. Z-8 STREAMLINE DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS (Galaxy Properties & Investment, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NRC to NRC for a retail commercial, restaurants in Land Lots 68 and 165 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of Hickory Trail, on the southwest side of Veterans Memorial Highway (Veterans Memorial Highway). DENIED.
20. Z-9 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Fortified Hills Baptist Church, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 79 and 144 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, on the south side of Old Dallas Road, west of Holland Road (Dallas Highway). CONTINUED.
21. LUP-5 RICK KUHLMAN (Rick Kuhlman and Amanda Kuhlman, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a firewood storage in Land Lot 874 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Leland Drive, north of Windy Hill Road (1885 Leland Drive). APPROVED.
