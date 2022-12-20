Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-56(2022) ISSAN CHETTY (Issan Chetty, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for single-family residences in Land Lot 321 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of W. Sandtown Road, north of Friendship Church Road (1534 W. Sandtown Road). APPROVED.
2. Z-64(2022) ALLIANCE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS, LLC (Carl James Clarkson and Virginia Lee Clarkson Revocable Living Trust, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for a warehouse in Land Lot 705 of the 18th District. Located on the east and west side of Factory Shoals Road, north of Six Flags Road (Factory Shoals Road). APPROVED.
3. 2. Z-74(2022) BUILDING NEW PATHWAYS, LLC (Building New Pathways, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to CRC for office and retail in Land Lot 804 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of North Park Place, on the north side of Windy Hill Road (1977 North Park Place). APPROVED.
4. Z-79(2022) 7 OAKS STABLES, LLC (7 Oaks Stables, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-15 with stipulations to R-15 with stipulations for amending previous zoning conditions to allow an equestrian facility in Land Lots 257 and 320 of the 17th District. Located on the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, west of Civitania Road (300, 320 Cooper Lake Road). APPROVED.
5. Z-82(2022) ALICIA SCOTT (Dorothy Igbonagwam and Veronica E. Ani, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a daycare in Land Lot 630 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Milford Church Road, and on the north side of Old Milford Church Road (910 Milford Church Road). APPROVED.
6. Z-83(2022) WHITE ROAD LLC (White Road LLC, David Wine and Debbie Wine, owners) requesting rezoning from LI, R-20 to LI for an office, warehouse in Land Lots 682 and 683 of the 18th District. Located on the southeast side of Factory Shoals Road, and on the northeast side of White Road (785, 7520 Factory Shoals Road, White Road). APPROVED.
7. Z-84(2022) JEFF JENSEN (Kerkinbo II, LLC, Estate of James E. Freeman, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for an office, parking, equipment storage in Land Lot 285 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of South Cobb Drive, west of the terminus of Henry Street (805 South Cobb Drive). APPROVED.
8. Z-86 CUMBERLAND USED AUTO PARTS LLC (Bentley Commercial Properties, LLC; Summerour Properties LLLP; Lynn Bentley Taylor and Justin Ottinger, owners) requesting rezoning from HI, R-15 to HI for an auto salvage and storage, used auto parts sales, used auto sales in Land Lot 1137 of the 16th District. Located on the North side of Gresham Road, east of Fairview Street (1471 Gresham Road). APPROVED.
9. LUP-25(2022) LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH (Living Hope Lutheran Church, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit an early childhood learning center in Land Lot 201 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Mack Dobbs Road, the north side of Stilesboro Road, northwest of the intersection of Mack Dobbs Road and Stilesboro Road (3450 Stilesboro Road). APPROVED.
10. LUP-27(2022) SHOREY MOSS (Jonah Deion Moss, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for cat breeding in Land Lot 692 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Chauncey Lane, at the terminus of Oak Leaf Court (2466 Chauncey Lane). APPROVED.
11. SLUP-17 CUMBERLAND USED AUTO PARTS LLC (Bentley Commercial Properties, LLC; Bentley Farm Properties, LLLP; Summerour Properties LLLP; Lynn Bentley Taylor and Justin Ottinger, owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for an auto salvage and storage, used auto parts sales, used auto sales in Land Lot 1137 of the 16th District. Located on the North side of Gresham Road, east of Fairview Street (1471 Gresham Road). APPROVED.
12. SLUP-18(2022) PAT SPENCER/ U-HAUL COMPANY OF ATLANTA WEST (Repwest Insurance Company, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a selfstorage, truck and trailer rental, retail in Land Lots 564 and 565 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, east of Canton Road (2800 Canton Road). APPROVED.
13. ITEM OB-64-2022 To consider a reduction of required minimum public road frontage for Michael Chase from 75-feet to 49-feet for combined tracts 2 and 3. The property located at the northern terminus of Spring Lake Drive, southwest of Cedar Forks Trail (Spring Lake Drive or 2454 Cedar Forks Trail). APPROVED.
14. ITEM OB-67-2022 To consider a reduction of required minimum public road frontage on tract 1 for Barbara W. Ward from 50-feet to 12-feet and reduce the side setbacks from 12-feet to 8-feet (Existing). The property located at the northern terminus of Summit Drive (3740 Summit Drive). APPROVED.
15. ITEM OB-68-2022 To consider a reduction of required minimum public road frontage on lots 1- 3 for McKinley Homes, LLC from 75-feet to 0-feet. The property located on the west side of West Sandtown Road (1942 West Sandtown Road). APPROVED.
16. ITEM OB-69-2022 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Furniture & Mattress Warehouse, LP regarding rezoning application Z-25 of 2021 for property located on the south side of Piedmont Road and on the east side of Bells Ferry Road in Land Lot 642 of the 16th District (Piedmont Road). APPROVED.
17. ITEM OB-70-2022 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Mableton CGB GA, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-163 of 2005 for property located on the east side of Floyd Road, and on the west side of White Boulevard, north side of Nickajack Road in Land Lots 31 and 42 of the 17th District (Floyd Road). APPROVED.
18. Z-38(2022) DAVID PEARSON COMMUNITIES, INC. (Barnes Farms, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15, OCS for a single family subdivision in Land Lots 8, 9 of the 18th District; 1251, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1269, 1322, 1323, 1324, and 1325 of the 19th District. Located on the east and west side of Brown Road, north of Stout Parkway (5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road). HELD.
19. Z-66(2022) ADP — TERRELL MILL LLC (The Estate of Ruby Inez Fridell, owner) requesting rezoning from R-80 to CRC for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 936 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Terrell Mill Road, and on the south side of Delk Road (1140, 1150 Terrell Mill Road). HELD.
20. Z-76(2022) VAZCO PROPERTIES, LLC (Alci Vaz Da Costa, Jr. and Mirian Costa, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to OI for an assembly hall in Land Lot 12 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, west of Midway Road (4796 Dallas Highway). DENIED.
21. SLUP-14(2022) ADP — TERRELL MILL LLC (The Estate of Ruby Inez Fridell, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 936 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Terrell Mill Road, and on the south side of Delk Road (1140, 1150 Terrell Mill Road). HELD.
22. ITEM OB-48-2022 To consider a reduction of public road frontage for lots 1 and 2 from 75-feet to 47-feet each for Alva Glass. The property located on the south side of Bullard Road, south of Devonhurst Way in Land Lot 434 of the 19th District (2011 Bullard Road). CONTINUED.
23. ITEM OB-56-2022 To consider amending the site plan for Stein Investment Group regarding rezoning application Z-223 (Evelyn J. Gordy-Rankin) of 1988 and rezoning application Z-95 (Evelyn J. Gordy-Rankin) of 1990, for property located at the northwest intersection of Shallowford Road and Gordy Parkway in Land Lots 335 and 386 of the 16th District (Gordy Parkway). CONTINUED.
24. ITEM OB-65-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Mid Atlantic Commercial Properties, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-157 of 2000 for property located at the northwest intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Waterfront Drive in Land Lot 470 of the 16th District (3033 Johnson Ferry Road). HELD.
25. ITEM OB-66-2022 To consider a request from Lamar Advertising regarding an oversized sign face replacement located on the easterly side of I-285 and the north side of Church Road. The property is located Land Lot 761 of the 17th District (2355 Church Road). APPROVED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.