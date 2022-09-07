Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z‐43(2022) JVH PROPERTIES, LLC (JVH Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for an office in Land Lot 621 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of South Cobb Drive, northwest of Ivy Glen Drive (4450 South Cobb Drive). APPROVED.
2. Z‐54 JOSHUA DOVER (Joshua Dover, owner) requesting rezoning from R‐20 OSC to R‐20 for a single‐family residence in Land Lots 710, 731, and 732 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Kurtz Road, on the west side of Sterling Road (756 Kurtz Road). APPROVED.
3. LUP‐14 ARCHBISHOP GREGORY J. HARTMAYER, OFM CONV., ARCHBISHOP OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF ATLANTA, AS TRUSTEE OF AOA PARISH REAL ESTATE TRUST (Most Reverend John F. Donoghue, D.D., as Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta and/or His Successors in Office, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for a catholic campus ministry in Land Lot 97 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Campus Loop Road, across from Paulding Avenue (3487 Campus Loop Road). APPROVED.
4. LUP‐16 DOREAS LABOY (History Makers Church, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a daycare in Land Lot 87 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Windy Hill Road, and the west side of Favor Road (76 Windy Hill Road). APPROVED.
5. Z-7(2022) KM HOMES (Luther John Deavers, Luther Guy Deavers Jr., owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 22 of the 20th District. Located on the southeast side of Wade Green Road, north of Wooten Lake Road (4556, 4570, 4600 Wade Green Road). HELD.
6. Z-35(2022) MORRISON BUILDING & INVESTMENT, LLC (Morrison Building & Investment, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for commercial in Land Lot 42 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, north of Lee Road (259 Veterans Memorial Highway). DENIED.
7. Z-46(2022) WATMOR, LLC (John D. Ford, as Trustee of the Survivor's Trust, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a carwash in Land Lot 311 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Shallowford Road, east of Trickum Road (Shallowford Road). CONTINUED.
8. Z-49(2022) JOHNNIE HASTINGS, INTEGRITY DEVELOPMENT GROUP (Floy A. Clonts, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 for a townhome community in Land Lots 690 and 691 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, at the terminus of Old Horseshoe Bend Road, north of Macedonia Road (6152 Ernest Barrett Parkway, unaddressed parcel Old Horseshoe Bend Road). HELD.
9. Z-50(2022) ROMUSA PROPERTIES, LLC (Romusa Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a daycare in Land Lot 494 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, on the west side of West Sandtown Road (2260 West Sandtown Road, 2845 Macland Road). DENIED.
10. Z-52(2022) NEWPORT 360 CAPITAL, LLC (Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for multifamily residential in Land Lot 363 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Townpark Drive, north of Townpark Lane (108 Townpark Drive). APPROVED.
11. Z-57 AFSHEEN FOODMART, INC. (Afsheen Foodmart, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 20 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Hicks Road, on the south side Grindstone Drive (3191 Hicks Road). CONTINUED.
12. Z-58 PULTE HOME COMPANY (Marie F. Johnson, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 OSC for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 62 and 87 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Midway Road, south of Dallas Highway (636 Midway Road). HELD.
13. Z-59 GLENSIDE MABLETON, LLC (Glenside Mableton, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to OI for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 297 of the 18th District. Located on the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, north of South Gordon Road (Mableton Parkway). DENIED.
14. LUP-15 RACHEL JUREWICZ (Christopher J. Jurewicz and Lori M. Jurewicz, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 8 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Cunningham Road, south of Shannon Way (1495 Cunningham Road). APPROVED.
15. SLUP-11 GLENSIDE MABLETON, LLC (Glenside Mableton, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 297 of the 18th District. Located on the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, north of South Gordon Road (Mableton Parkway). DENIED.
16. SLUP-12 EAST PIEDMONT STORAGE, LLC (CP Piedmont Village, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 565 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, east of Canton Road (Piedmont Road). APPROVED.
