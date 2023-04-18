Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-7 PATRICIA CUNNINGHAM (Pat Cunningham, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to R-15 for single-family residence in Land Lots 1208 and 1241 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Lott Avenue, at the terminus of Rosewood Circle (17 Lott Avenue). APPROVED.
2. OB-14-2023 To consider a stipulation amendment for Chance Beam regarding rezoning application Z-32 of 2009 and OB-77 of 2016, for property located on the northwest intersection of Canton Road and Hawkins Store Road, in Land Lots 228 and 277 of the 16th District (775 Hawkins Store Road). APPROVED.
3. OB-15-2023 To consider a reduction of public road frontage from 75-feet to 12-feet for Shmuel Wolf. The property located on the north side of Lower Roswell Road in Land Lot 1115 of the 16th District (4253 Lower Roswell Road). APPROVED.
4. OB-16-2023 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size from 20,000 square-feet to 9,440 square-feet for Lot A, and to 8,974 square-feet for Lot B for Built Development Group, LLC. The property located on the northwest side of Concord Drive in Land Lots 351 and 352 of the 17th District (1666 Concord Drive). APPROVED.
5. Z-59(2022) GLENSIDE MABLETON, LLC (Glenside Mableton, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to OI for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 297 of the 18th District. Located on the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, north of South Gordon Road (Mableton Parkway). APPROVED.
6. SLUP-11(2022) GLENSIDE MABLETON, LLC (Glenside Mableton, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 297 of the 18th District. Located on the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, north of South Gordon Road (Mableton Parkway). DENIED.
7. Z-2(2023) SWI INVESTMENTS, LLC (SWI Investments, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to PVC for a mixed use, retail, and multifamily development in Land Lot 207 of the 17th District. Located on the southeast side of Austell Road, northeast of Sandtown Road, and on the north side of Parker Drive (1715 Austell Road, 141, 143 Parker Drive). WITHDRAWN.
8. LUP-6(2023) ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ (Antonio Rodriguez, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 155 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Austell Circle, southeast of Austell Road (1837 Austell Circle). APPROVED.
9. OB-56-2022 To consider amending the site plan for Stein Investment Group regarding rezoning application Z-223 (Evelyn J. Gordy-Rankin) of 1988 and rezoning application Z-95 (Evelyn J. Gordy-Rankin) of 1990, for property located at the northwest intersection of Shallowford Road and Gordy Parkway in Land Lots 335 and 386 of the 16th District (Gordy Parkway). APPROVED.
10. OB-3-2023 To consider amending the site plan for Mills Veterinary Property and Rehabilitation Center regarding rezoning application Z-9 of 2020, for property located on the west side of North Cobb Parkway, south of Third Army Road in Land Lot 2 of the 20th District (4825 North Cobb Parkway). HELD.
11. OB-13-2023 To consider a reduction of public road frontage from 50-feet to 20-feet, and a rear setback variance from 35-feet to 24-feet for Edward M. Glancy, Jr. The property located on the east end of Lakeside Court, east of lake Drive in Land Lot 35 of the 20th District (5447 Lakeside Court). HELD.
12. OB-18-2023 To consider a stipulation amendment for Johnson Ferry Rd, LLC in Land Lots 470 and 471 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, the north and south sides of Waterfront Drive, and the east side of Waterfront Circle (multiple addresses). CONTINUED.
13. OB-19-2023 To consider a stipulation amendment for Terwilliger Pappas Multi-Family Partners, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-26 of 2007 for property located at the southeast corner of Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court, in Land Lots 501 and 502 of the 16th District (3064 Hidden Forest Court). CONTINUED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.