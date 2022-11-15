Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-73 REALTICORP/THORNTON, LLC (Realticorp/Thornton, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for light industrial in Land Lot 583 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of I-20, on the north side of Interstate West Parkway, east of Thornton Road (Interstate West Parkway). APPROVED.
2. LUP-20 CHELSEA HURST (Wade Hurst and Chelsea Hurst, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for produce sales in Land Lot 535 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Missy Drive, north of Shelby Lane (2917 Missy Drive). APPROVED.
3. LUP-22 MARIA ALEJANDRA SILVA ORTEGA (Maria Alejandra Silva Ortega and Maria Claudia Ortega Artunduaga, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow occupancy of an accessory structure in Land Lots 555 and 598 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, east of Post Oak Drive (2329 Post Oak Tritt Road). APPROVED.
4. ITEM OB-61-2022 To consider a site plan approval for Rea Ventures Group, LLC regarding property located at the southwest intersection of Mulkey Road and Lipson Drive, in Land Lot 858 of the 19th District (Mulkey Road). APPROVED.
5. ITEM OB-62-2022 To consider a site plan amendment for Poplar Springs Partners, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-160 of 1999 for property located on the west side of Poplar Springs Road, west of Wright Road in Land Lot 292 of the 19th District (Poplar Springs Road). APPROVED.
6. ITEM OB-63-2022 To consider a reduction of required minimum public road frontage for Jennifer Fudge from 75-feet to 28-feet for tract 1, and from 75-feet to 11-feet for tract 2, as well as other variances for existing accessory structures. The property located on the south side of Cannon Way in Land Lot 320 of the 20th District (2030 Cannon Way). APPROVED.
7. Z-7(2022) KM HOMES (Luther John Deavers, Luther Guy Deavers Jr., owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 22 of the 20th District. Located on the southeast side of Wade Green Road, north of Wooten Lake Road (4556, 4570, 4600 Wade Green Road). WITHDRAWN.
8. Z-38(2022) DAVID PEARSON COMMUNITIES, INC. (Barnes Farms, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15, OCS for a single family subdivision in Land Lots 8, 9 of the 18th District; 1251, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1269, 1322, 1323, 1324, and 1325 of the 19th District. Located on the east and west side of Brown Road, north of Stout Parkway (5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road). PENDING (split vote; Birrell will vote on the item at the commission's Dec. 20 zoning hearing)
9. Z-41(2022) SOUTHERN GAS PARTNERS, LLC (Southern Gas Partners, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, GC to NRC for a convenience store with fuel sales, carwash in Land Lot 339 of the 16th District. Located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Shallowford Road and Trickum Road (Shallowford Road, 3705 Trickum Road). APPROVED.
10. Z-49(2022) JOHNNIE HASTINGS, INTEGRITY DEVELOPMENT GROUP (Floy A. Clonts, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 for a townhome community in Land Lots 690 and 691 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, at the terminus of Old Horseshoe Bend Road, north of Macedonia Road (6152 Ernest Barrett Parkway, unaddressed parcel Old Horseshoe Bend Road). APPROVED.
11. Z-50(2022) ROMUSA PROPERTIES, LLC (Romusa Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a daycare in Land Lot 494 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, on the west side of West Sandtown Road (2260 West Sandtown Road, 2845 Macland Road). WITHDRAWN.
12. Z-59(2022) GLENSIDE MABLETON, LLC (Glenside Mableton, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to OI for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 297 of the 18th District. Located on the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, north of South Gordon Road (Mableton Parkway). CONTINUED.
13. Z-68(2022) THE REVIVE LAND GROUP, LLC (Estate of Hazel Elizabeth Cash, Estate of Mildred A. Reeves, Estate of Mary Ruth Allen, owners) requesting rezoning from GC to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 45 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, west of Allen Road (220, 230, 240, 250, 260, 262, 272, 280 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED.
14. SLUP-11(2022) GLENSIDE MABLETON, LLC (Glenside Mableton, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 297 of the 18th District. Located on the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, north of South Gordon Road (Mableton Parkway). CONTINUED.
15. ITEM OB-59-2022 To consider a reduction of required minimum lot size for livestock (mini-pigs) from 2-acres to .046-acres for Justin Bruce and Jennifer Konvicka. The property located on the east side of Plains Way, north of Sandy Drive in Land Lot 456 of the 16th District (3270 Plains Way). DENIED.
16. ITEM OB-60-2022 To consider a reduction of required minimum lot size from 20,000 square-feet to 14,069 square-feet for Danny E. Banks, Jr. The property located on the north side of Carson Lane, west of Atlanta Road in Land Lot 698 of the 17th District (3612 Carson Lane). APPROVED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.