Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-45 JOSEPH DURU (Procare Healthcare, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a professional office in Land Lot 202 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Sandtown Road, south of Windy Hill Road (2431 Sandtown Road). APPROVED.
2. Z-53 LEARSI DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, LLC (LEARSI Development Partners, LLC and The Applause Group Corp., owners) requesting rezoning from GC to R-15 for a single-family residence in Land Lot 1297 of the 19th District. Located on the northwest side of Old Bankhead Highway, at the terminus of Ricky Lane, south of Veterans Memorial Highway (1080, 1090 Old Bankhead Highway). APPROVED.
3. LUP-12 MARIA CLAUDIA ORTEGA (Jesus Maria Silva and Maria Claudia Ortega, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a daycare (Renewal of LUP-11-2020) in Land Lots 1949 and 1950 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Allgood Road, north of Camellia Drive (1096 Allgood Road). APPROVED.
4. Z-34(2022) RISE PROPERTIES, LLC (Techsoft Consulting, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from PVC to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive; multi-family and duplex in Land Lot 17 of the 25th and 26th District. Located on the south side of East-West Connector, east of Hicks Road, and west of Barnes Meadows Road (4061, 4085 Hicks Road). WITHDRAWN.
5. Z-35(2022) MORRISON BUILDING & INVESTMENT, LLC (Morrison Building & Investment, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for commercial in Land Lot 42 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, north of Lee Road (259 Veterans Memorial Highway). HELD.
6. Z-36(2022) DAVID GERNATT (David Gernatt, Trustee of the Shelia Anne Gernatt Irrevocable Trust dated June 19, 2015, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single family subdivision in Land Lot 335 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of County Road, at the terminus of Crestworth Lane (286 County Road). DENIED.
7. Z-38(2022) DAVID PEARSON COMMUNITIES, INC. (Barnes Farms, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15, OCS for a single family subdivision in Land Lots 8, 9 of the 18th District; 1251, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1269, 1322, 1323, 1324, and 1325 of the 19th District. Located on the east and west side of Brown Road, north of Stout Parkway (5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road). APPROVED TO R-20/OSC.
8. Z-42(2022) JONATHAN CONWAY, THE STONEHENGE GROUP EBP LLC (Suzanne Lemmond Brown and Barbara Lemmond Kilgore, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to FST for a townhome community in Land Lots 486, 516, and 517 of the 18th District. Located on the northeast side of the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Blair Bridge Road (1350 Oak Ridge Road). APPROVED.
9. SLUP-5(2022) PARALLEL TOWERS III, LLC AKA PARALLEL INFRASTRUCTURE LLC (FDP Properties, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a cellular tower in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Canton Road, across from the terminus of Shallowford Road (4648 Canton Rd). CONTINUED.
10. Z-48 OM ENTERPRISES 9, LLC (Joan Leigh Zimmerman Sheppard, as Trustee of the Raymond Haskell Zimmerman Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to NRC for convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 302 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Benson Poole Road, on the north side of Benson Poole Circle, south of South Cobb Drive (2338 Benson Poole Road). APPROVED.
11. Z-50 ROMUSA PROPERTIES, LLC (Romusa Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a daycare in Land Lot 494 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, on the west side of West Sandtown Road (2260 West Sandtown Road, 2845 Macland Road). HELD.
12. Z-51 LENNAR GEORGIA, INC. (Robert E, Fournoy, III, Matthew C. Flournoy, Gwynn Flournoy Ross and Natalie Flournoy Boss, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for single-family residential in Land Lot 341 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of Antioch Road, at the terminus of Armor Drive (Antioch Road). WITHDRAWN.
13. Z-52 NEWPORT 360 CAPITAL, LLC (Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for multifamily residential in Land Lot 363 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Townpark Drive, north of Townpark Lane (108 Townpark Drive). HELD.
14. LUP-13 CAROL J. HICKS-VARGAS, MICHAEL VARGAS (Carol Hicks-Vargas and Michael Vargas, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 80 of the 16th District. Located on the southwest side of the Rocky Top Court, north of Watkins Glenn Drive (230 Rocky Top Court). DENIED.
