Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-10 JOSEPH & JENNETTE GUNDERSON (Joseph P. Gunderson, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LRO for an office in Land Lot 82 of the 20th District. Located on the northeast side of Kemp Ridge Road, northwest of Mars Hill Road (3700 Kemp Ridge Road). APPROVED.
2. LUP-7 SANDY CLOUGH (Sandra L. Clough and Richard C. Clough, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) to allow an artist’s studio and the storage of art prints in Land Lot 336 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Trail Road, north of the intersection of Trail Road and Midway Road (25 Trail Road). APPROVED.
3. LUP-8 ANDREW BECHTOLD (Andrew Boyd Bechtold, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow a photography studio in Land Lot 871 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Old Virginia Court, north of Terrell Mill Road (1362 Old Virginia Court). APPROVED.
4. Z-55(2022) KENNETH B. CLARY (Kenneth B. Clary, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 25, 54, and 55 of the 1st District. Located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, west of McPherson Road (4701 Post Oak Tritt Road). HELD.
5. Z-9 AGUAS VIVAS CENTRO FAMILIAR DE ADORACION INC. (Can Van Nguyen, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-20 for a church in Land Lots 386 and 412 of the 18th District. Located on the north side of South Gordon Road, east of Starling Drive (540 South Gordon Road). HELD.
6. Z-13 MATTHEW C. FLOURNOY (Robert E, Fournoy, III, Matthew C. Flournoy, Gwynn Flournoy Ross and Natalie Flournoy Boss, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lot 341 of the 20th District. Located on the east side of Antioch Road, at the terminus of Armor Drive (Antioch Road). CONTINUED.
7. SLUP-3 ALEXANDRIA HOLDINGS GROUP INC. (Lux Homes, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for used auto sales in Land Lot 37 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, west of Puckett Drive (621, 633, 651 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED.
8. SLUP-4 RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit (Renewal) for an automobile storage yards and wrecker services for damaged or confiscated vehicles in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road). HELD.
9. ITEM OB-17-2023 To consider a Variance to the Mableton Form Based Code to allow a three-story building in lieu of a two-story building, and to amend stipulations for Other Business #44 of 2019 to allow 16-foot and 20-foot townhouse widths for Create Homes, LLC regarding property located at the northwest intersection of Fontaine Road and Carol Circle in Land Lot 35 of the 17th District. To be heard by the Planning Commission May 2, 2023 and the Board of Commissioners on May 16, 2023. Both hearings will take place at 100 Cherokee Street, Second floor meeting room, Marietta GA 30060 at 9:00 a.m. APPROVED.
