Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-44 PEACH STATE SALVAGE, INC. (Peach State Salvage, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for furniture Sales, including light manufacturing and assembly in Land Lot 637 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, south of Blackwell Lane (2427 Canton Road). APPROVED
2. Z-45 SPRINGHOUSE KENNESAW (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC and GC to RSL for an assisted living/ memory care facility in Land Lot 55 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road, southeast of the intersection of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). APPROVED
3. Z-56 VENTURE COMMUNITIES, LLC (SHH Partners, L.P., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-12 for condominiums in Land Lot 854 of the 17 District. Located on the east side of I-75, at the terminus of Leland Drive (no address). HELD
4. Z-63 LENTON HERRING (Lenton Herring, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-12 for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 169 and 170 of the 18 District. Located on the southeast side of Oakdale Road, south of Farmlake Drive (6071 Oakdale Road). APPROVED
5. Z-64 LAGOS & COLONY LLC (Discount Auto Parts, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from CRC and NS to CRC for light auto repair in Land Lots 14, 15, 58 and 59 of the 17 District. Located on the east side of Austell Road and the south side of Windy Hill Road (10 Windy Hill Road, 2415/2431 Austell Road). APPROVED
6. LUP-19 KAREN GOODEN (Edward J. Gooden and Karen L. Gooden, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for temporary business, in home hair salon in Land Lots 622 and 637 of the 19 District. Located at the terminus of Foxcroft Court (1910 Foxcroft Court). APPROVED
7. SLUP-8 1420 LOCKHART HOLDINGS, LLC (1420 Lockhart Holdings, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a transfer station, outside storage in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Lee Waters Road, at the termination of Heatherland Drive (4586 Canton Road). APPROVED
8. ITEM OB-56-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Derek Cochran regarding rezoning application Z-128 of 2005 for property located on the south side of Jamerson Road, and on the north side of Locklear Way, in Land Lot 55 of the 16 District (4868 Locklear Way). APPROVED
9. ITEM OB-64-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Blastoff Construction, Inc regarding application #231 of 1986 for property located at the southwest intersection of Brookstone Drive and Brookstone Walk, in Land Lot 225 of the 20 District (5330 Brookstone Walk). APPROVED
10. ITEM OB-65-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage for Yonis Martinez from 75-feet to 50-feet for Tract 1, and from 75-feet to 0-feet for Tract 2. The property is located on the north side of South Gordon Road, west of Pisgah Road in Land Lot 304 of the 18 District (1216 South Gordon Road). HELD
11. ITEM OB-66-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage for Matthew Stanchie from 75-feet to 40-feet for Tract 1, and from 75-feet to 0-feet for Tract 2 and for Tract 3. The property is located on the north side of Pete Shaw Road, west of Sandy Plains Road in Land Lots 243 and 262 of the 16 District (3100 and 3120 Pete Shaw Road). APPROVED
12. ITEM OB-67-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Massage Geeks, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-63 of 1991 for property located on the east side of Canton Road, south of Shallowford Road, in Land Lot 204 of the 16 District (4268 Canton Road). APPROVED
13. ITEM OB-68-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Brannen Investments, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-41 of 2020 for property located on the northerly side of White Road (A/K/A Bob White Road), southeasterly of Factory Shoals Road, in Land Lot 683 of the 18 District (White Road). APPROVED
14. ITEM OB-69-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Brock Built Homes regarding rezoning application Z-40 of 2018 for property located on the north side of Booth Road, west side of Bells Ferry Road, and on the southeasterly side of I-575 in Land Lots 284 and 285 of the 16 District. APPROVED
15. Z-50 MERITAGE HOMES OF GEORGIA (4730 Floyd Road, LLC, The Estate of Thurston Brown, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for townhouse dwelling units (attached) and single-family dwelling units (detached) in Land Lots 30 and 31 of the 17 District and Land Lots 1074 and 1147 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Floyd Road and on the north side of White Boulevard (4730, 4802 Floyd Road, 4916 White Road). APPROVED
16. LUP-17 EVANGELOS M. DEMESTIHAS AND JOYCE B. DEMESTIHAS (Evangelos M. Demestihas and Joyce B. Demestihas, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for special events facility in Land Lot 379 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Knight Road, north of the termination of Knight Lane (3550 Knight Road). APPROVED
17. LUP-18 SHENG GUAN (Bingbing Zhang and Sheng Guan, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 517 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Piedmont Drive, south of Umland Road (2944 Piedmont Drive). DENIED
18. SLUP-11 HABERSHAM WILDWOOD LLC, SWH WINDY HILL LLC (Habersham Wildwood, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for suite hotel in Land Lot 941 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Windy Hill Road, east of Powers Ferry Road (no address). DENIED
19. ITEM OB-38-2020 To consider a site plan amendment for Jupiter Development, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-79 of 2000 for property located at the southwest intersection of City View Drive and Six Flags Drive, in Land Lot 603 of the 18 District (City View Drive). APPROVED
