Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. LUP-23(2022) KOYMAN ELADIO MAZARIEGOS REYES (Koyman Eladio Mazariegos Reyes, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow a landscape business and related vehicle parking in Land Lot 626 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Milford Church Road, across from Farmington Drive (1487 Milford Church Road). APPROVED.
2. OB-9-2023 To consider a reduction of required lot size for BER Revocable Trust. The property located on the east side of Cooper Lake Drive, north of Cooper Lake Road in Land Lots 621 and 622 of the 17th District (1720 Cooper Lake Drive and 1631 Cooper Lake Road). APPROVED.
3. Z-61(2022) GREEN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Joline D. Cole as Trustee of the Joline D. Cole Living Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from R- 80, R-20 to R-15 OSC for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 27, 28 of the 17th and Land Lot 999 of the 19th Districts. Located on the north side of Bates Road, and on the west side of Hicks Road (900 Bates Road). DENIED.
4. Z-3(2023) CYNTHIA JONES AND CINDY NASH ENTERPRISES LLC (Cindy Nash Enterprise LLC and Cynthia Jones, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, PSC to NRC for retail in Land Lot 413 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of South Gordon Road, east of Factory Shoals Road (675 South Gordon Road). APPROVED.
5. Z-4(2023) NOBLE STORAGE LLC (Donald K. Nix, Fred Doty, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a climate controlled self-storage facility in Land Lot 539 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Freeman Road, east of Johnson Ferry Road (4290 Freeman Road). DENIED.
6. SLUP-2(2023) NOBLE STORAGE LLC (Donald K. Nix, Fred Doty, owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate-controlled self-storage facility in Land Lot 539 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Freeman Road, east of Johnson Ferry Road (4290 Freeman Road). DENIED.
7. Z-6 SOVEREIGN PACIFIC, LLC (Sovereign Pacific, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for Storage and Parking for Light Industrial Uses in Land Lots 422 and 423 of the 17th District. Located on the southwest side of Atlanta Road, south of Mozley Drive (1806 Atlanta Road). APPROVED.
8. LUP-6 ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ (Antonio Rodriguez, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 155 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Austell Circle, southeast of Austell Road (1837 Austell Circle). CONTINUED.
9.OB-48-2022 To consider a reduction of public road frontage for lots 1 and 2 from 75-feet to 47-feet each for Alva Glass. The property located on the south side of Bullard Road, south of Devonhurst Way in Land Lot 434 of the 19th District (2011 Bullard Road). APPROVED.
10. OB-56-2022 To consider amending the site plan for Stein Investment Group regarding rezoning application Z-223 (Evelyn J. Gordy-Rankin) of 1988 and rezoning application Z-95 (Evelyn J. Gordy-Rankin) of 1990, for property located at the northwest intersection of Shallowford Road and Gordy Parkway in Land Lots 335 and 386 of the 16th District (Gordy Parkway). HELD.
11. OB-10-2023 To consider a stipulation amendment for Edenton Homeowners Association, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-57 of 2015 in Land Lots 390 and 391 of the 16th District. Located at the north intersection of Shallowford Road and Wesley Chapel Road, and on the south side of Fricks Road (Shallowford Road). APPROVED.
12. OB-11-2023 To consider a stipulation amendment for McConnell Green Homeowners Association, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-75 of 2016 in Land Lots 139, 140, and 157 of the 19th District. Located on the northwest corner of Lost Mountain Road and Corner Road, on the east side of McConnell Road, and on the north side of Pickens Road (McConnell Road). APPROVED.
13. OB-12-2023 To consider approval of plans for Arpitkumar Patel regarding rezoning application Z-156 of 2000 in Land Lots 274 and 303 of the 17th District. The property is located at the southwest intersection of Windy Hill Road and Benson Poole Road (478 Windy Hill Road). APPROVED.
