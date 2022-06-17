Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-20 (2022) FRANCISCO PADILLA (Francisco Padilla, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for retail, office in Land Lots 488, 489, and 549 of the 19th District. Located on the northwest side of Powder Springs Road, north of Mellor Lane (1888 Powder Springs Road).
2. Z-30 JOSEPH FIAMINGO (Joseph Michael Fiamingo, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LRO for contractor office in Land Lot 421 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Blackwell Road, across from Fowler Drive (875 Blackwell Road).
3. SLUP-8 AUTONATION, INC. (Cobb Barrett Lakes, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for an automobile and truck sales (used or pre-owned) in Land Lot 172 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Barrett Lakes Boulevard, south of Cobb Place Boulevard (2275 Barrett Lakes Boulevard).
4. ITEM OB-28-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for East Cobb Senior Living, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-41 of 2010 for property located on the south side of Lower Roswell Road, east of Cove Drive in Land Lots 1114 and 1115 of the 16th District (4220 Lower Roswell Road).
5. ITEM OB-29-2022 To consider a site plan amendment for North American Properties regarding rezoning application Z-118 of 1997 for property located on the north side of Roswell Road and on the north and east sides of Marwell Drive in Land Lot 16 of the 1st District (4475 Roswell Road).
6. ITEM OB-30-2022 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Traton, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-18 of 2006 for property located on the northeasterly side of Floyd Road and on the westerly side of Hicks Road, south of Concord Road in Land Lots 29 and 30 of the 17th District, and Land Lots 1000 and 1073 of the 19th District (Floyd Road).
7. Z-78 (2021) ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI, R-20 to OI for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17th District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
8. Z-83 (2021) ST. BOURKE (M.J. Westmoreland, Westmoreland, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OS, RM-12 to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lots 390 and 391 of the 18th District. Located on the north side of Mableton Parkway, northwest of Hunnicutt Road (6721 Mableton Parkway, 6709, 6773 Rioca Circle).
9. SLUP-11 (2021) ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17th District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
10. Z-32 AMADEUS, LLC (Amadeus, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for commercial kitchen, offices, warehouse, event space in Land Lot 637 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, north of Westerly Way (2469 Canton Road).
11. ITEM OB-15-2022 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Mountainprize, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-43 of 2021, for property located on the east side of Dallas Acworth Highway, south of Cobb Parkway (US Highway 41) in Land Lots 40, 41 and 75 of the 20th District (4204 Dallas Acworth Highway).
12. ITEM OB-22-2022 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Robert A. Kerr and Rachelle Kerr regarding rezoning application Z-51 of 2013, for property located on the north side of Roswell Road, west of Robert Lane in Land lots 961, 984, and 985 of the 16th District (925 Sunny Meadows Lane).
13. ITEM OB-25-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for B & J Appliance Repair, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-32 of 2011 for property located on the west side of Austell Road, south of Pat Mell Road in Land Lot 85 of the 17th District (2108 Austell Road).
14. ITEM OB-27-2022 To consider a stipulation amendment for Elvia Benitez regarding rezoning application Z-19 of 2017 for property located on the east side of Mableton Parkway, north of Community Drive in Land Lots 189 and 190 of the 18th District (6175 Mableton Parkway).
