On Dec. 17, National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers will lay as many wreaths as they can on veterans' graves in Marietta National Cemetery.
To date, however, there are only enough wreaths for about 5,300 of the more than 18,000 graves. The wreaths, each $15, are paid for by donations to the nonprofit Wreaths across America, which is currently accepting donations.
"Last year it was just so sparse because there weren't enough wreaths," said Mary Lou Cagle of Marietta, who attended that event.
Cagle, who comes from a military family, said she is concerned the cemetery won't have enough wreaths again.
"This is a way of beautifully showing how we honor our fallen family and friends," Cagle said. "I'd like to see that cemetery full of wreaths this year."
Paige Joyner has volunteered to coordinate the event at Marietta National Cemetery for the past 17 years. Joyner said the number of wreaths is less important than the ceremony and honoring each specific veteran.
"It's not about the number. It's about the people and the intent," Joyner said. "This is about remembering those that gave their lives in service, and all service members of all time."
Joyner said that even if some graves are missing wreaths, volunteers always lay wreaths at the four corners of the cemetery in honor of all who are buried there.
She thinks inflation has caused people to struggle financially, and led to fewer donations.
"When the economy is suffering I think all nonprofits suffer. It's just a matter of expendable cash," Joyner said.
The nonprofit organization behind national Wreaths Across America Day limits how volunteer organizers can advertise the event, so the Marietta program has mostly relied on repeat donors, Joyner said.
The day of ceremonial wreath laying began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company of Maine donated excess wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
When a photo of the snow-covered wreaths and graves at Arlington went viral in 2005, the ceremony became popular nationwide. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America formed soon after as a separate organization from the wreath company.
Nonprofit watchdogs have raised concerns that the nonprofit has a conflict of interest because Wreaths Across America and the Worcestor Wreath Company are both run by the Worcester family.
The nonprofit Military Religious Freedom Foundation has also criticized Wreaths Across America for laying the wreaths, which some view as a religious symbol, without permission from the families of the deceased.
Joyner said that was a legitimate concern, and that volunteers at the event would honor any family requests to not place a wreath. She added that the ceremony and the wreaths are not meant to be religious.
"You're remembering the person, and you're giving thanks for that person — not from a religious standpoint."
On Dec. 17 at noon, the ceremony for Wreaths Across America Day will begin at Marietta National Cemetery, followed by the laying of the wreaths.
The deadline for the donation of wreaths is Nov. 28.
You can find information about the event at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14805.
