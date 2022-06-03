A cousin of state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, has been indicted on a felony charge of terroristic threats for a tweet in which she allegedly threatened to shoot Ehrhart.
Vivian Grace Vogias of Fort Myers, Florida, is accused of writing on Twitter, “I’m in. Ready to bite the bullet & mow my 1st cousin if it comes to that. Might have to borrow some firearms from Creshaw, though,” according to an arrest warrant.
Vogias continued by writing “I was serious except about the borrowing from Creshaw,” and “I can go to Homosassa Flea Market any Sunday & buy an arsenal… Next to 5 tables of Trump paraphernalia,” per the warrant.
A Cobb County Police Department officer secured a search warrant for the Twitter account, which showed it belonged to Vogias, the warrant says.
The warrant was issued in March 2020. Vogias was arrested and later released on $3,000 bond, according to court records. In April of this year, a Cobb County grand jury indicted Vogias on the terroristic threats charge. The indictment says Vogias “did threaten to commit a crime of violence in reckless disregard of the risk of terrorizing Ginny Ehrhart,” and that “the threat suggested the death of Ginny Ehrhart.”
Legal counsel for Vogias could not be reached by press time.
An arraignment, where defendants are read charges and submit a plea, is scheduled for Monday morning at 9 a.m.
Ehrhart confirmed to the MDJ that Vogias is her cousin, but said she has no relationship with her and has not seen her for more than 25 years.
Ehrhart said Vogias approached her in 2016 with “a barrage of political questions” related to Donald Trump.
“After a brief text exchange, it was apparent she was angry at Trump and projecting this hostility toward me because of my party affiliation,” Ehrhart said.
Ehrhart said Vogias went on to contact two of her children on social media before the Ehrharts blocked her on their accounts. The west Cobb representative has had no contact with Vogias since, she said.
“In the ensuing six years, I have become the object of her relentless obsession. Her focus has primarily been my position as an elected official, my Christian faith, and specific legislation that I have sponsored. She has stalked me online with hundreds of vile, profane posts, riddled with libelous untruths, targeting both my personal and business social media pages, as well as those of my children, other family members, and their employers – all of whom have nothing to do with my political position,” Ehrhart said.
After the Twitter post that led to the arrest, Ehrhart said she feared for her safety, and that police at the state Capitol were shown photos of Vogias as a precaution.
“Regardless of whether I am an elected official or an average citizen (I am both) no one should be threatened with death for their beliefs or political affiliation. This sort of behavior has no place in a civilized, free society,” Ehrhart said.
In her statement, Ehrhart also implied that the Office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, a Democrat, may not adequately prosecute her cousin.
“My hope is that the Cobb County District Attorney’s office will approach this crime with the seriousness it deserves. I’ve been warned by some that the new leadership leans ‘softer on crime’ than previous administrations. I am hoping that is not the case and I remain optimistic that justice will be fully served,” Ehrhart said.
Reached for comment Friday, Broady said Ehrhart was welcome to sit down with him any time, and that his office does not simply dole out slaps on the wrist.
“People tend to think that being a progressive prosecutor means we're letting people go, that's not the case,” Broady said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that people who come in touch with the criminal justice system are given tools to be able to be restored to the community. And those who want to hurt folks, we're trying to take them out of the community by making sure they serve their time in jail.”
