Attorneys for Cobb County have filed a motion to have a seat at the table next week in a planned hearing on the lawsuit challenging the county's “home rule” district map.
The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon before Superior Court Judge Ann Harris, will be the first proceeding in a court challenge to the map filed by east Cobb activist Larry Savage.
The lawsuit asks the court to toss out a district map which was adopted by the Board of Commissioners’ Democrats in October as an effort to keep Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office. Richardson was drawn out of her seat by a Republican-sponsored district map earlier this year, which was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Both maps are set to take effect Jan. 1.
In its effort, the county invoked the constitutional principle of home rule to assert its right to draw its own district boundaries. Savage’s lawsuit calls the move “illegal.”
“This should not be something that they should be able to go forward with, because it would set a very bad precedent for the whole state,” said Jason Thompson, one of Savage’s attorneys (his co-counsel is former Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd). “It needs to be struck down immediately.”
Thompson added that his hope is for Harris to rule on the case before the Board of Commissioners’ first meeting on Jan. 10, when Richardson would be voting (potentially in violation of the law) on county business.
He went on to reference a letter from Ryan Germany, general counsel for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, warning the home rule effort was “very likely an unauthorized exercise of authority” which could results in sanctions.
The county disagrees.
“While Mr. Germany is entitled to his opinion, the matter is a legal issue to be decided only by a court. Cobb County continues to acknowledge that whether redistricting falls within its home rule authority is a constitutional question of first impression. If and when a plaintiff with legal standing brings a lawsuit challenging the Board of Commissioners’ action, Cobb County will present legal arguments to show that the action was lawful,” the county said in an emailed station.
Savage’s lawsuit names the Cobb Board of Elections as its defendant, because that’s the body tasked with administering elections under the map. But in a filing this week, Elizabeth Monyak, an attorney for the county, argues the county should be allowed to intervene (Thompson said he has consented to that request).
“Fairness requires that Cobb County be given the opportunity to set forth the persuasive arguments demonstrating that its governing authority’s amendment of the local law was authorized by the Georgia Constitution,” writes Monyak, adding that Savage’s lawsuit includes “numerous false and incendiary charges” about the Board of Commissioners.
Judge Harris will hear arguments at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cobb Superior Courthouse.
