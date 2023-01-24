More strong winds could be headed for the Cobb area Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the county and much of the rest of Georgia that will last through the day Wednesday and could blow into Thursday.
According to the advisory, winds from 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts potentially reaching 45 mph.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the advisory said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."
The advisory also said that people should be extra cautious while driving, especially those with SUVs and trucks, which have a greater surface area and are thus at a higher risk of being affected by strong winds.
The county posted the advisory to its social media, noting in it that high winds could lead to damage and scattered power outages.
Vaughn Smith, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Atlanta office, said a cold front moving into the state will be responsible for Wednesday's weather.
Smith said Cobb will mostly see wind and rain, including showers and some thunderstorms, though the NWS is not forecasting severe weather for the county.
Rain could continue through the early afternoon Wednesday, and winds will remain steady into the night and early Thursday morning, Smith added.
Smith noted that, with the rain expected Wednesday added to recent storms, soil in the area is still damp, and wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph could knock trees down as a result.
Sustained winds in Cobb are expected at between 10 and 20 mph, he added.
"We're definitely asking people to just be weather aware and pay attention to what's going on around you," Smith said.
