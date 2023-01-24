Streets along the west side of downtown Marietta were blocked for about four hours Tuesday by a stuck CSX train.
After a stopped train blocked off the west side of downtown Marietta Tuesday, people resorted to unusual methods to get across the tracks.
A truck driver waits patiently for a stopped train along the CSX line on the west side of downtown Marietta.
A CobbLinc bus driver waits for the train tracks to clear along the west side of downtown Marietta.
A train was stopped on the tracks in downtown Marietta for about four hours Tuesday afternoon.
CSX cited a mechanical issue. The Marietta Police Department said the train was unable to move until the conductor inspected each car.
Officers from the department blocked off traffic on Whitlock Avenue, as well as Mill and Polk streets. Some lunch-goers were forced to hop between cars to return to work from Marietta Square.
The tracks cleared at approximately 5 p.m.
