Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” he said.
The federal holiday honoring King is Monday, and Cobb County has a number of events planned.
Saturday, Jan. 14
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Family Storytime at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will feature “Be a King” by Carole Boston Weatherford and a communal art project on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. For more information, call Switzer Library Youth Services at 770-528-2331.
The Smyrna History Museum & Train Depot, 2861 Atlanta Road SE in Smyrna, will have a Martin Luther King Day Pop-Up Craft event on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants can enjoy a free craft activity for kids, ages 3 and up.
Monday, Jan. 16
Cobb County government offices and the Cobb County libraries will be closed Monday in observance of the MLK holiday. Cobb Libraries has curated an all-ages list of books for the occasion at https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/news/martin-luther-king-jr-booklist-0.
City of Marietta administrative offices and the Marietta Power and Water administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Police, fire and other services essential for public safety and health will remain open. Garbage, brush/yard waste and recycling will change for the week.
The Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle SE in Smyrna, will be closed Jan. 16 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Acworth Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Day of Service is Monday.
The community is welcome to join a light welcome breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Roberts School Community and Education Center. Following the welcome breakfast, the Unity Walk will begin at 9:15 a.m. and leave from the Roberts School and finish at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
A program honoring the legacy of King will take place at 10 a.m. in the Tanyard Creek Overlook of the Acworth Community Center. After the program concludes, there will be a service project to help an organization in the Acworth community.
MLK Day of Service shirts will be for sale at the Acworth Community Center leading up to and on the day of the event. All proceeds go toward the Acworth Expanding Horizons and Acworth Achievers programs.
For more information, visit http://www.acworthexpandinghorizons.org/program-announcements.
Keep Cobb Beautiful will have an Adopt A Mile event for Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
This is a community cleanup service effort to beautify a 1-mile stretch of Riverside Parkway. Reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlk-day-of-service-keep-cobb-beautiful-adopt-a-mile-tickets-500200712797.
For more information, visit riversideepicenter.com/events.
The Austell Community Taskforce will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Community Clean-up on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting place will be in the parking lot of the South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c4cacac2da7fe3-drmartin#/.
Cobb County NAACP’s Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Participants can celebrate King’s life and legacy at a celebration filled with meaningful performances. The annual event, hosted by the Cobb NAACP, will showcase singers, dancers, musicians, spoken word performers and more.
The celebration can be watched live at 10 a.m. on Cobb TV’s Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeoTFx7c3BDpO08BfZ26AuQ.
