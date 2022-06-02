This month, Cobb County offers a number of ways to observe Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.
Dating to 1865, it was June 19 that Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, landed in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and all slaves were free. This was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The celebration of June 19 was coined “Juneteenth” and has grown ever since.
Celebrations in Cobb County are:
- The William Root House Museum, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, invites the community to learn about Juneteenth during a special event on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will include guided museum tours, living history demonstrations, crafts and storytelling. Admission is free to this program. For more information, visit RootHouseMuseum.com/Events.
- J.R. Crickets, 4479 South Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna, will have the annual J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival on June 12 from noon to 6 p.m. The free event features activities, hundreds of exhibitors/vendors and a stage packed with live entertainment from local and regional artists. There will also be a hot wing-eating contest, Father-Kid Look-A-Like contest and dancing. Children can bounce on inflatables in the kids zone. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jr-crickets-s-cobb-juneteenth-festival-tickets-301066777837?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
The Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna, will have the Juneteenth Celebratory Dinner with Erica Armstrong Dunbar on June 17 at 5:30 p.m. Dunbar is the author of "She Came to Slay: The Life an Times of Harriett Tubman." Participants can enjoy a dinner catered by Jim 'N Nick's BBQ, a presentation by Dr. Dunbar and a book signing. Book sales will be available on site, courtesy of Bookmiser. Tickets for the Juneteenth Dinner are $15 each. To purchase, please visit the Parks and Recreation events catalog at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog?
The Cobb County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People, will be hosting a two-day Juneteenth Celebration. Juneteenth will start on June 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. with the “Evening Under the Stars” concert on Marietta Square. On June 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be the annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival at Glover Park on Marietta Square. It will feature over 100-plus vendors, a live performance by Grammy Award vocalist Le'Andria Johnson. For more information, visit https://cobbnaacp.org/.
- North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Juneteenth Trivia on June 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants can join a game of trivia to observe Juneteenth. Free but registration is required. For more information, call 770-975-7740.
- Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Juneteenth Celebration on June 17 from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants can watch an informative video that shares the history of Juneteenth and why it’s an important date in history. Free but registration is required. For more information, call 770-528-5355.
- Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Juneteenth Observance on June 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants can view an interactive display featuring the history of Juneteenth. Light refreshments will be served. Free but registration is required. For more information, call 770-509-4900.
- The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have The Lemon Street Chronicles through June 18. The Lemon Street Chronicles is a new oral history series which features interviews with Lemon Street High School alumni created by Tim Penn. The Lemon Street primary and high schools were the segregated schools for African Americans in Marietta and much of Cobb County until 1967. The Marietta History Center will be commemorating Juneteenth by showing volumes one through four in the galleries, with a new volume premiering each week. For more information, call 770-794-5710.
- Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth, will have the Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be live music by the Total Package Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Participants can bring blankets and folding chairs. For more information, visit https://acworthtourism.org/events/concert-on-the-green-a-juneteenth-celebration/.
- Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs, will celebrate “SpringsFest” on June 18 from 1 to 9 p.m. There will be live on-stage performances on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage organized by Nu Star Maker Performing Arts & Talent Management. Other activities include face painting, bouncy houses and game trucks. The festival is being put on by the city of Powder Springs in partnership with Powder Springs Business Group. Entertainers lined up so far for the event include The Grey Street Band; Something For The Soul; and Moksha Rao. Serving as mistress of ceremonies and comedic entertainer is LaQuitcha Lanay Walker. The event is managed by Ricketts Rhodes Events. A portion of proceeds for SpringsFest benefits Reflections of Trinity, while 100% of all raffle proceeds will be evenly split between Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb and the Powder Springs Community Task Force. For more information, call 404-954-2576 or visit springsfest4th.com.
