Sylvia Ingram moved to Marietta in 1955, and in the nearly seven decades since, left her mark on the city like few other women before her. This week, Ingram died in Marietta surrounded by family and friends.
She was 90.
The Rev. Sam Matthews, the retired former pastor of First United Methodist Church of Marietta, said Ingram loved her husband, the late Cobb Superior Court Judge Conley Ingram, and was “vitally interested” in her children and grandchildren.
“Every Sunday morning at church, I’d get a little recap on which grandchildren were doing what, and she celebrated their accomplishments, she really did,” Matthews said.
Matthews recalled the grace and elegance of Ingram, from her immaculate outfits to the intentionality in every detail of the dinner parties she hosted, as his wife described to him recently.
“Bobbi, my wife, said that most people would serve with little paper cocktail napkins, but Sylvia served with beautiful linen napkins that were impeccably ironed and just perfect in every way, but that would have been important to Sylvia.”
Loving in every way
Conley Ingram IV told the MDJ the world lost two queens this year: England’s Elizabeth II and “the royalty of our family,” his mother Sylvia.
“She was deeply loved and admired by a lot of people, and what I miss most about her is her presence,” he said of his mother. “The house seems empty and alone without her. She made everyone feel loved and welcomed.”
Ingram was born Dec. 29, 1931 in Macon, the only child of Gladys Doster Williams, a teacher, and Will Horton Williams, a school principal.
She moved around south Georgia with her parents, eventually graduating Jackson High School before enrolling as a freshman at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta as a 16 year old. A gifted singer, Ingram was a sought-after soprano soloist at church and at weddings.
Ingram graduated Agnes Scott with degrees in history and political science before continuing her education at the University of Virginia. Before graduating from Agnes Scott, she met her husband while on a train to Chicago during a college-sponsored trip.
The couple married on July 26, 1952, and moved to Marietta in January 1955.
Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin was Ingram’s neighbor when her family moved to Marietta in the mid-1950s, and remained so for decades.
Tumlin said he would play basketball with his friends next door, and though Ingram would seem annoyed with the rowdy teenagers, she never really had a problem with them.
In another recollection from his youth, Tumlin said his family had a horse — his sister’s pet — that would roam the backyard. They fed the horse near Ingram’s backyard, and if it lingered too long, that side of the yard could “get kind of smelly.”
“(The Ingrams) would call my dad and say, ‘Tell Thunder to go get the shovel,’” Tumlin said. “No fussin’, no pity, my dad knew what it meant, he’d give me a shovel and I’d clean up.”
Tumlin would bring Ingram her newspaper when he walked by her house in the morning and, like Matthews, was always impressed by Ingram’s comportment and appearance.
“The way she presented herself, she was always dressed fit to kill, but yet she wasn’t pretentious,” Tumlin said. “It was quality that came out, not somebody trying to be showy.”
Former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden, D-Marietta, and his wife Lillian knew the Ingrams since 1967. He said that while Mrs. Ingram was devoted to her husband and his civic career, “she was also a civic leader in her own right.”
“The two made just immeasurable contributions to the community,” Darden said of the couple.
He added that she will not be forgotten anytime soon, having established a reputation that will be remembered for generations.
“Sylvia leaves behind a great heritage.”
Pillar of the community
Though she was wife to a prominent public figure, Sylvia Ingram is remembered as a leader in her own right, and people recognized her impact.
“To me, my mom lived a life of integrity and character,” said retired Cobb Superior Court Judge Lark Ingram. “She was brilliant and she was elegant and beautiful. She was a strong force in all of our lives, not only in our family, but also in the community.”
Ingram was highly involved with the Junior League and founded the Cobb County Youth Museum in Marietta, serving as its first chair. She also served on numerous PTAs and was the president of the Marietta PTA Council.
She headed numerous clubs in the community and was involved with the Metropolitan Red Cross, representing Cobb County, and was a member of the Cobb County Red Cross Advisory Committee.
Deeply committed to First United Methodist Church in Marietta, Ingram was instrumental in the church’s development, according to Tumlin.
“My father and Judge Ingram did the ‘man’ thing, being on the administrative board and the building committee, but I tell you, it was people and their friends, like my mother and Sylvia, they actually ran the church,” Tumlin said. “They were the housewives, that was the generation they came from, but they just kept the ball rolling.”
Tumlin said Ingram left her mark on Marietta and Cobb County in so many ways, it is difficult to fully appreciate them all.
“She threw more effort than many, she gave her time, which is very valuable,” Tumlin said. “Bringing people together, getting people to see a vision to do something. She was a leader.”
Tumlin, who for more than a decade has led the city, did not mince his words in describing what Sylvia Ingram was to Cobb’s county seat.
“When I think of Marietta, I think of her,” Tumlin said. “Amazing lady.”
Ingram is survived by her daughters Judge S. Lark Ingram and husband Dan Pompilio of Cobb County, Nancy Ingram Jordan of Marietta, son George Conley Ingram IV and wife Rev. Dr. Barbara Ingram of Marietta; grandchildren Lawton Jordan (Catherine), Larkie Post (Eric), Harrison Jordan, Dr. Martha-Conley Ingram (Eric), Dr. Rebekah-Ann Ingram Estevez (Devan); great grandchildren: Emory, Lark Sullins, Conley, and Elliot Post.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the First United Methodist Church of Marietta with Dr. Sam Mathews and Dr. Julie Boone officiating. Interment will be privately held following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sylvia Ingram’s honor may be made to First United Methodist Church of Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.