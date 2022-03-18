A burning question — at least for those living in the western parts of Marietta — has been when is the Chick-fil-A inside the Kroger story at 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW going to reopen. The restaurant closed as so many did at the start of the pandemic. But while others are back in business, the Kroger Chick-fil-A remains dark. Around Town wasn't able to unearth the definitive answer on the restaurant, but from what info has been gathered, its future may be fried to a crisp.
During an interview with the MDJ regarding the opening of his second Chick-fil-A location in Truist Stadium, Marshall McCabe said the company is moving away from the grocery store model for the restaurant. “That was a concept we did about 15 years ago,” he said. “We opened about 20 of them and that was the last one still open, so I think it’s done. I think that thing ran its course and time.” McCabe, who has no direct connection with the Kroger Chick-fil-A, said the traditional store model with a drive-thru can cater to a larger audience and bring in more profit, though other models, such as locations in airports and hospitals (and evidently baseball stadiums), have been largely successful. He added, “We’ve gone all different kinds of ways growing our business. That Kroger was the best one we had, and I think finally they decided we wanted to pull out of those kinds of concepts and stay with our traditional stores.”
The MDJ also reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate and is awaiting a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.