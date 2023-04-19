On Tuesday, voters in the new city of Mableton finished electing their leaders in runoffs for the mayor and City Council.
That begs the question — what happens next?
First on the docket is certification of the election. The Cobb County Board of Elections is scheduled to do so at their next meeting, Monday at 3 p.m.
The city charter passed in the 2021 legislative session states that the terms of the initial mayor and council will begin “immediately after their election.”
State Rep. Terry Cummings, D-Mableton, represents most of the new city. She said a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials is being planned for May 10 at the Riverside EpiCenter off Riverside Parkway.
The city charter also states that its full provisions will not go into effect until “the first day of the second month following the month in which the certification of the results of the special election.”
In plain English, the city should come online in June.
“Most likely that’ll mean June 1,” said Rusi Patel, general counsel for the Georgia Municipal Association, unless certification is delayed.
Cummings added she believes the mayor and council plans to meet in one of the schools in Mableton, for the time being. Patel said new cities typically rent space for a couple of years before building facilities.
Patel said that looking over the charter, he thinks that once the election is certified, “they’re going to be able to call for an organizational meeting.”
“They'll pass, by ordinance, a schedule of regular meetings … and they'll go from there,” he said.
Once the mayor and council are seated, state law allows for a two-year period when the city may phase in their services and get their government up and running. During that time, Mableton officials will decide which services it wants to take over from Cobb, then negotiate with the county to make it happen.
The city charter also calls for the mayor and council to hire a city manager, a city attorney, a city clerk and a municipal court judge.
The charter calls for the municipal court to not exercise its jurisdiction until after the two-year transition period.
The charter states that during the transition period, the mayor and council may hold regular meetings, enact ordinances, amend the charter, accept gifts and grants, borrow money, levy and collect taxes, establish a budget, and create departments, boards and offices.
“With any new city I think there's going to be challenges and there's going to be opportunities,” Patel said. “What we try to do with all the new cities is we try to offer all of our services to them.”
Terms for the first council will be staggered with three members (Districts 2, 4 and 6) serving from March 2023-December 2025, while the mayor and other three (Districts 1, 3 and 5) will serve from March 2023-December 2027. All members of successive councils will serve four-year terms, and no elected officials in Mableton will be permitted to serve more than three consecutive terms.
Taxes
A common concern among residents of any city is how they are being taxed. Property owners in unincorporated Cobb pay into several funds with their millage rate, the three largest being the Cobb County School District (18.90 mills), the county general fund (8.46 mills), and the county fire fund (2.86 mills).
The backers of Mableton cityhood did not foresee the city creating its own public safety services. Unless the council decides otherwise in the future, residents will continue to pay the fire millage to the county and continue to be covered by Cobb’s police and fire departments.
As to whether taxes will increase under the new city, it’s too early to say. Mableton’s feasibility study found the city could support itself — running a budget surplus, in fact — without increasing property taxes.
Any future tax rate changes would have to be approved by the City Council.
An MDJ review of newly-created cities around metro Atlanta found areas incorporated since 2000 have a mixed record on tax increases. Of 10 cities examined, four cities saw their millage rates increase since incorporation, three decreased, and three remained the same.
School district taxes, meanwhile, would remain unchanged by cityhood efforts — the new city will not affect Cobb schools. Georgia law prohibits the creation of any new school districts.
Mableton’s feasibility study estimated the city could operate with a surplus of $3.2 million without collecting property taxes. It estimated annual expenses of about $11.4 million, and annual revenues of about $14.6 million. Those estimates were based on the city collecting insurance premiums, franchise fees, motor vehicle taxes, building permits, and occupation taxes.
Services
Mableton’s feasibility study anticipated the city offering four services — planning and zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation and sanitation/solid waste.
Assuming the council adheres to those plans, control over land use decisions will eventually transfer from county to city government.
Regarding sanitation, the feasibility study anticipates those services would be paid for by a fee separate from property taxes. The council could either create its own sanitation department or contract the service out to private haulers.
And under parks and recreation, state law says new cities may elect to purchase any and all county-owned parkland inside their limits for a price of $100 per acre. The decision of which parks the city will purchase is ultimately up to city leadership. Parks not purchased would remain under ownership and management of the county.
Owens couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, but he told the MDJ on Tuesday night that “those are all answers that we're gonna have to discuss and come up with relatively quickly.”
“My goal is to make sure that we take our time and we do this right,” Owens said. “… We don't have some of those answers, and that's OK, because we don't absolutely have to, right now. Again, it's important that we take our time and get this right.”
