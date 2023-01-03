Vinings Library was flooded over the Christmas weekend after a pipe burst in the facility.
The West Cobb Senior Center, one of the three county facilities damaged during last week's freezing temperatures, will partially reopen Wednesday.
Two other facilities will remain closed for the time being after suffering water damage from burst pipes.
The West Cobb Senior Center, C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, and Vinings library branch were all damaged during Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped into the teens.
The C. Freeman Poole Senior Center is expected to reopen in mid-March, the county said on social media, with its winter quarter classes canceled.
Meanwhile, the Vinings library remains closed indefinitely. Patrons with pickup items at the Vinings branch can retrieve them at the Lewis A. Ray Library at 4500 Oakdale Road in Smyrna.
