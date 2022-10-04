The controversial west Cobb development that returned to the Cobb zoning docket last month was not heard at Tuesday's Planning Commission hearing.
Zoning Division Manager John Pederson told the commission his staff requested the case be continued to allow developer Pulte Homes to address concerns from the Cobb Department of Transportation.
The analysis by Cobb zoning staff lists 11 recommendations from Cobb DOT, including a new right-of-way and left turn lane on Midway Road.
The proposal reintroduced by Pulte Homes last month requests rezoning in west Cobb for development of a 49-acre parcel near the intersection of Midway Road and Dallas Highway, near Lost Mountain Park, for a 61-home subdivision. As with its last try at rezoning the old farm, Pulte is facing stiff opposition from some residents of the adjacent Broadlands subdivision.
The MDJ previously reported opposition from residents in surrounding neighborhoods remained firm following last month's zoning hearing.
In an email shared with the MDJ, Ryan Fuquea, an opponent of the development who lives in a neighboring subdivision, told planning and county commissioners Pulte did not appear to submit revised plans for the Oct. 4 meeting. Thus, he said, he and others remain convinced nothing would change at the upcoming hearing.
“So while (Rob Hosack, who represents Pulte) stated that this 30 day hold would not be a waste of time it appears that it actually is, as without this plan being ‘authorized’ by the applicant and submitted for the hearing we see no indication that there will be a meaningful effort to find constructive progress toward addressing current community concerns,” Fuquea said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.