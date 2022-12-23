In late October, Cobb and Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark warned about the potential of a trifecta of respiratory diseases — COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Across the country this “tripledemic” has put pressure on hospitals in recent months, including Wellstar and Childrens' Healthcare of Atlanta, according to Dr. Danny Branstetter, the medical director for infection prevention at Wellstar Health System.
According to a Wellstar spokesperson, as of Dec. 23 the health system had 134 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 21 hospitalized flu patients, and 8 hospitalized RSV patients.
The MDJ spoke with Dr. Branstetter to find out what you need to know about the tripledemic and respiratory disease this holiday season. Here’s that conversation, edited for length and clarity.
MDJ: We've been hearing a lot about this triple threat of respiratory diseases, or the “tripledemic.” For anyone who isn't familiar with the term, what does that mean, and why is it a threat this holiday season?
Dr. Danny Branstetter: What we mean by a “tripledemic” is that it's possible to have lots of infections from all three viruses, and others, during the winter season. And we may see a large number of people infected at the same time with one or multiple of these viruses.
Q: What are those viruses?
A: Of the ones we mainly worry about, one is called RSV: respiratory syncytial virus. RSV primarily affects children and puts children in the hospital, particularly those with asthma and respiratory illnesses. But it can affect adults with respiratory illness and cause a need for hospitalization. But most adults just get common cold symptoms, if any at all.
Then there’s influenza, which can infect anyone in any age group from the very youngest to the very oldest. And we can get it multiple times — just because we've had flu before doesn't mean we won't get flu again. There's multiple strains of flu that often circulate during the winter months, and we can get a couple of infections with influenza in the winter season, depending on how many strains are present.
And then the third one is COVID, and that is currently circulating. We're seeing a new strain start to circulate in our community, and that variant is what could lead to an increased infection, even (for people) previously infected, like with influenza.
Q: Can you explain what that strain is?
A: So this is of the lineage of omicron. The biggest thing that people need to know is that it's another variant of omicron.
Q: Omicron is more infectious and less deadly, is that right?
A: So with each variant of COVID, we see different impacts in the community. The one that was most difficult for our community from death and severe illness was delta. People probably remember that one.
The variant that affected the most people at the same time was omicron. So the difference is there are a lot more people who got infected with omicron and had symptoms, but it did not lead to as many hospitalizations and deaths.
That goes with the current circulating strains — we're seeing a lot of infections, but not a whole lot of hospitalizations.
Q: So how should people be protecting themselves against current strains of COVID?
A: The omicron variants that are the most common right now can be protected against by vaccination. That's the biggest way to protect ourselves from severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Now to prevent infection: how do we protect ourselves? Those are all the preventative mechanisms we talk about like washing hands, wearing a mask, watching your distance, staying home if you’re sick, and avoiding large crowds. Those are the biggest mechanisms to prevent an actual infection, and (the best way to) protect ourselves from the complications of those infections would be to be vaccinated.
Q: Can you explain what the most recent COVID-19 vaccine is and what it does?
A: The bivalent mRNA vaccine is like the original COVID mRNA vaccine, but it also has a separate strain there targeted at the omicron variants. There are two strains that will allow our body to develop more robust antibodies against a broader variety of COVID strains to allow for better protection, hopefully reduce symptoms, reduce need for hospitalization, and reduce deaths.
Q: It seems like the numbers on the amount of people who've gotten the most recent booster are low. Do you have any idea why that is, and what's your pitch for people to go get the most recent booster?
A: I think the uptake of the booster is reduced because of fatigue. We're all over COVID. I think that's No. 1. No. 2 is the most recent strains are not causing a whole lot of death, as we saw with the delta strain for example. So deaths are not as prominent, hospitals are not overcrowded, people are able to work and do their normal days of activity. So I think all those reasons are contributing to a lower uptake of the booster vaccine.
A lot of us have had COVID now in the community, so that is a reason for people to think that they're probably protected and may not need the booster, because they've been recently infected.
My message is: the protections that we get either from natural infection or from our vaccination do wane over time. And that is common of every respiratory viral vaccine we have. To maintain our highest level of protection, we need that booster. That's why we recommend a flu shot every year.
My tip is, ‘Hey look, you maybe have a sore arm for a day’ — most people don't have any additional side effects from the COVID vaccines — and if you get sick with COVID, you're often out of work for several days and you reduce other activities that you'd like to participate in.
So just getting that booster vaccine allows us to be in the best shape possible to continue to enjoy and participate in all of our activities of life, particularly during the holiday season and gather with safety.
My other pitch is vaccines help protect us from getting infected as an individual, but they also help protect others because we reduce the likelihood we're going to get infected and reduce the likelihood we're going to spread a large volume of virus in the community if we happen to get infected. So we want to protect other people by protecting ourselves.
(With) people who may be undergoing cancer treatment or have weakened immune systems for other reasons, or just frail or young kids, infants or older adults who are more likely to have complications such as hospitalization, as we gather and meet them during family time during the holiday, we can feel safer about doing so because we know we're protecting as much as possible.
Q: One threat of the “tripledemic” is that hospitals could be overwhelmed. Is that something that you're seeing at Wellstar?
A: Not only at Wellstar, but we’re seeing a national trend of increased demand for capacities for health systems and hospitals to care for patients. We're seeing a lot of high occupancy rates throughout the nation. And yes, Wellstar is experiencing those as well.
So we're definitely seeing a large number of people in our hospitals requiring emergency room visits. That includes for normal stuff that we would take care of on a day-to-day basis that everyone would expect to see and get hospital hospitalizations for, but it's also we're seeing large cases of flu, RSV, and with COVID. So we're seeing these peaks and valleys with each one of those, in addition to the normal demands of everyday illnesses as well.
Q: We've heard from other public health officials that this flu season got off to an early start, and maybe was particularly aggressive. Where are we now with the flu?
A: We did see an early start to our flu season this year. And currently, based on the data, we're seeing a little bit of a waning period with influenza, which is fantastic news for the community. The risk is that we're going into our big winter season where flu is more predominant, so we may see a second peak of influenza transmission.
That would be my worry with this particular early surge in flu.
Q: Can you explain why some respiratory viruses like flu and COVID tend to spike in the winter months?
A: A lot of it is indoor activity and reduced days of sunlight. We tend to gather indoors and have the increased risk of transmission. Also sunlight helps with killing viruses as well as bacteria on surfaces and in the air. So the reduced outdoor activities and increased gathering in enclosed walls because of the winter months are a perfect set for increased transmission.
Q: Is the flu vaccine still the best method for people to protect themselves from flu?
A: Yes, the vaccine is the best option we have in addition to all the other methods we've talked about protecting ourselves from respiratory viral illnesses.
Q: I wonder if you think there's maybe any differences between vaccination rates for flu and COVID based on public perception. In your experience, do you think people think of COVID and flu as being different kinds of viruses?
A: Yes, I do. I think there's not a direct linkage of similar respiratory viruses as far as symptoms, spread protection and prevention measures. I think there's a strong need to increase that linkage. (Flu and COVID-19) are very similar in those realms. Just because you may have one illness like flu and you did OK with the flu does not mean you'll do OK with the other, and vice versa. Many did OK with COVID infection, but that may not mean that they will do okay with influenza.
Q: Let's talk about RSV. Could you explain what it is, who's most at risk, and what they can do to mitigate that risk?
A: We don't talk about it as much as adults, because it's mainly a childhood illness. RSV is very contagious, and it causes respiratory tract illness. So it’s what we’d consider a common cold, (and it) can cause pneumonia, can cause sinus infections, and those kinds of things. But it primarily causes symptoms in the younger population. But again, those with respiratory tract illness or chronic conditions such as COPD, bronchiectasis, or bronchitis can have increased problems with this virus. That is something we want to increase the awareness of in the community.
Q: What should parents or people at higher risk do to protect themselves and their kids from RSV?
A: Similar story, as we've talked about with all respiratory viruses. Currently, we do not have an approved vaccine for RSV. Those are certainly being researched, but we don’t have a vaccine to protect any age group right now.
Q: Do we have any idea of why RSV seems to be worse this season than in past years?
A: I think it's a combination of factors. No. 1 is that it could be just a bad year. We've seen that with flu over the course of history — we've had different years where it's a little bit worse spread amongst the community.
I think with the pause that we took from gatherings and being around others, the amount of natural immunity from that protection in the community from previously having RSV is lower, particularly in the kids who were home and away from school. And now it tends to be spreading easier because of that waning protection from natural infection.
Q: Of the three respiratory viruses, which is filling the most hospital beds at WellStar right now?
A: If you'd asked me that (in early December), I would have said it was flu. There's no doubt about it. Flu is having the biggest impact. COVID has been in a steady state for a few months. And we still have many people with COVID and COVID complications, we're not seeing a big spike in those, but we're still seeing hospitalizations here at Wellstar.
And then the lagging one because we're mainly an adult hospital, is RSV. We have several pediatric units, but RSV is on the lower side as far as total number of admissions. Amongst our pediatric population RSV is probably the highest. I know (Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta) has reported that RSV was causing a big demand on their hospitalization needs, even within the last couple of weeks.
Q: How would parents know if their child had RSV or not?
A: The only way to distinguish between these three and other respiratory viral illnesses is to get tested. We do have testing mechanisms to distinguish between COVID, influenza and RSV that are commonly available at about every clinic now, and with rapid results to tell us within 24 hours. Those are readily available, and can all be done at the same time, most of them with the same (nasal) swab.
Q: A recent study out of the COVID States Project reported that antivirals weren't being heavily used, even by high-risk populations like older adults, and I wonder if you could explain the role of antivirals in treating COVID-19?
A: COVID-19 antiviral medication has a significant role in our treatment of infected people. Its role is to reduce the number of days of symptoms, reduce the likelihood that you'll need hospitalization, to visit an emergency room, or have any other complications, such as need to be on oxygen, hospitalization, and certainly impacts the risk of death.
So the benefit is to take it within the first couple of days of symptoms, and certainly the optimal window is within the first 5 days, that's when it's approved, is in the first 5 days of symptom onset. I think the message here is: it's still beneficial. Using it earlier is better, even if symptoms are mild. Its benefit is to reduce the likelihood of complications from COVID-19 and get you better quicker.
Q: Do you have an idea of what the rest of the winter is going to look like in terms of respiratory diseases?
A: That's always the big question every winter is, what is this respiratory viral illness season going to look like? We typically judge our winter months by the Southern Hemisphere, particularly places like Australia, by looking at their viral illness season to predict what we may be facing.
I would say that, so far, we have seen an early influenza season like they did, but maybe not as prolonged or as severe. So I'm hopeful that we're not going to experience any more significant viral illness than we're seeing right now. But the risk is higher as we go into travel season, more holiday gatherings, and crowded airports, trains, etc. and meeting more people that we normally wouldn't interact with on a daily basis.
That increases the likelihood that we're going to see more respiratory viral illness (in late December and early January). So I think that is the crucial time point to really get an idea of what this virus season may look like.
I think we will see a little increase based on the risk factors that are going to be present and the slow uptake of COVID boosters. And the fact that we haven't had as significant of a flu season as the southern hemisphere had, we're still a little bit likely to get that because our flu vaccine rates are also not in the 80-90 percentile, which would provide me more reassurance that we were not going to have more.
Q: Do you have any advice that's holiday-specific for people who are going to large family gatherings in enclosed spaces? Is there a way people can keep their health at the forefront of their minds as they're going through the holidays?
A: I think there's a few other caveats. One is, if you have chronic illness, make sure they're well maintained. So if you're diabetic, have lung disease or heart disease, make sure that you are on optimal medication. Speak to your doctor about that.
We know that increased stress happens during the holiday and increased stress also makes us more prone to respiratory viral illnesses. Eliminating or reducing your stress and getting good, restful sleep is an important part of keeping our immune system as healthy as possible. Regular exercise is definitely shown to reduce the likelihood of complication and risk for infection.
All these things can reduce the likelihood and make sure you're optimally healthy to prevent infections, as well as maintain your health condition to enjoy family time.
The other thing that I think people should be on lookout for is to be very sensitive. If you feel ill don't assume it's an allergy or a light or cold. Go ahead and be proactive and get tested. Do a home COVID test, for example. And if you're feeling ill, try to avoid those holiday gatherings to protect others. It’s a difficult thing to do when you’re with friends and family during this time, because it's very meaningful. But that is one way we can help protect each other.
Q: Is there anything we haven't talked about that you think people should know about?
A: The other caveat we haven't talked about is influenza. If you get influenza, there's also antivirals for influenza. The most common one prescribed is called Tamiflu, and it is effective at reducing the symptoms and days of illness as well as shedding of the virus. With (Tamiflu) it's also important that you get it early on in the first couple of days of illness to be most effective.
For kids that have a weakened immune system, and may be more at risk from other diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, or other airway abnormalities, there is a monoclonal antibody for RSV, just for kids. So those are something to speak to the pediatrician about if that is the right medication to be on to prevent RSV for children.
