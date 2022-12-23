MARIETTA — Shannon Reed never considered welding as a career. An inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, she thought her criminal record destined her to a life of minimum-wage work while trying to support her four children. But the Realign ReStart welding program changed that by providing her with the knowledge and skills to become a welder. Upon her release from detention, Reed will put her new skills to use at Weiler Forestry, a forestry product manufacturer.
Reed is one example of an inmate in the ReAlign ReStart program. WorkSource Cobb held a ceremony for graduates of the welding and GED programs on Tuesday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where 11 inmates graduated from the welding program and one graduated from the GED program.
The ReAlign ReStart program is an initiative for inmates in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center to receive education and training, and begin a new career after their release.
Eighty percent of inmates do not have a high school diploma or a GED diploma, said Sonya Grant, president and CEO of Cobb Works. The program helps provide education and skills for future employment in hopes of lowering recidivism rates and providing inmates and their families a better future, said Grant.
Grant started the ReAlighn ReStart program in the Cobb jail in 2017.
“One mistake does not define who you are,” Grant said.
Technical colleges cannot keep up with the high demand for welders. The ReAlign ReStart program is helping fill these positions.
“There’s a need for welders that technical colleges cannot keep up with,” instructor Scott Edison said.
In the 100-hour program, Edison meets with the inmates five days a week at a mobile welding station in the jail. There, they learn basic welding skills in hopes of earning an American Welding Society certificate.
Louis Polkey, 50, has had his life changed by the program. Prior to incarceration, he welded but did not have the resources to further his education in welding. Polkey hopes to find a new job in welding and retire at age 65.
Program graduate Kulani Thomas said, “The program has given me the drive to want to become a productive member of society.”
Kirvonte Benson hopes to use his welding certificate to find a job after his release, as well as incorporate his new welding skills alongside his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech.
The GED program graduate, Vandoley Serrano, has hopes to go to college to pursue an education in computer programming. To assist in his aspirations, Serrano is receiving funds to cover some tuition costs from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Col. Michael Williams said.
“Just because you start life late does not mean your life is over,” Grant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.