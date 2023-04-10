The weather forecast for the upcoming days looks bright and sunny, but rain, thunderstorms and cold temperatures are not out of the picture just yet.
The forecast predicts a mixture of clear skies, sunshine, and occasional clouds with some gusty winds.
This afternoon will continue to be sunny, with a high near 67 degrees Fahrenheit and slight wind gusts.
Tonight, the skies are expected to be clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
On Tuesday, the weather will remain sunny, with a high near 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies will remain clear in the evening, with a low around 43 degrees.
Wednesday will bring another sunny day, with a high near 76 degrees Fahrenheit. Clear skies are anticipated for the evening, with a low around 49 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers early in the day, then again after 2 pm.
There's a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, again with a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. The high will be near 71 degrees.
There's a chance of thunderstorms early in evening, then mostly cloudy skies with a low around 56 degrees.
There will be plenty of sunshine in the upcoming days looks, but it is recommended to keep rain gear at hand for predicted storms.
The latest area specific forecast is available here.
Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
