Daytime weather has finally warmed up and spring is in the air.
The season's arrival also brings allergy and pollen. Counts are currently high.
The forecast for the upcoming days shows sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day, but colder temperatures in the evenings.
Monday afternoon has brought plenty of sunshine and a high near 76. The northwest wind will be with gusts as high as 15 mph.
The evening will be mostly clear, with a low around 50 and much calmer winds.
Tuesday, the weather will start to shift to mostly cloudy conditions, with a high near 69 degrees. The northwest wind will remain relatively mild.
Evening temperatures seemingly feels like winter, around 40 degrees. The north wind will pick up with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Before heading outside, make sure to bundle up.
On Wednesday, the weather will clear up again, with sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees. The evening will continue to be winter-like with a low around 42 degrees.
More sunshine is expected for Thursday, with a high of 72 degrees and an evening low around 52 degrees.
On Friday, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.
Keep an eye on the weather forecast to avoid any surprises and updates for the weekend.
