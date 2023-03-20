The wintery-like evenings are (seemingly) almost over with the official start of spring bringing rising temperatures.
Just prior to that, a freeze watch is effect for north and parts of central Georgia to contend with, from Monday evening until Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience temperatures as low as 29 degrees.
Throughout Monday, there will be sunshine to kick off a new week, but the high temperature peaks at 55 with wind gusts and low humidities.
As the evening approaches, skies will be partly cloud with an approximate low of 33 degrees in Cobb County.
Tuesday brings a high temperature will rise to 61, but slight wind gusts continue.
A chilly and partly cloudy evening is predicted, with a low around 42 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
The feeling of spring temperatures appears on Wednesday with a high near 69 degrees.
Low temperatures in the evening continue, around 50 degrees.
Thursday brings the start of warmer weather with a high of 80 degrees.
Warm temperatures continue on a mostly sunny Friday with a high of 81 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain storms in the late afternoon.
Rain is currently predicted for the weekend, but that may change.
An updated weather forecast with weekend conditions will be posted on Friday.
