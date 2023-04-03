The weather forecast for the week indicates the possibility of scattered thunderstorms and showers.
The southern part of this area could experience strong storms and a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms.
On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 81 degrees. The evening will also be mostly cloudy, with a low of 64 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high of 86 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Wednesday night has a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low temperature of 63 degrees.
Thursday will have a slight chance of showers until the afternoon. It will be partly sunny, with a high of around 81 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. and in the very early morning hours, around 2 a.m. The low temperature will be around 56 degrees.
Friday will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high of around 67 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain. Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers likely after 2 am and a low of around 49 degrees.
It will be a chilly and rainy week throughout Georgia, so it is recommended to jackets, rain coats and umbrellas at the ready. The risks associated with these storms are locally heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.
Updated weather forecast information is available here.
