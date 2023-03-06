The new week brings a continuation of comfortable weekend weather, but the weekly forecast anticipates more rain.
According to the National Weather Service, the following weather is predicted for Cobb County and the surrounding areas.
Monday evening brings a slightly lower temperature of 58 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze.
On Tuesday, there will be patchy fog before 8 a.m., but it will otherwise be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees.
As the day progresses, the evening brings lower temperatures, approximately 46 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 64 during the day, with a chance of rain in the late evening.
Rain is back in the forecast throughout Thursday with a 50 percent chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.
Showers are likely to continue into late Thursday/early Friday, after 1 a.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 48 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain.
The weekend will see the possibility of rain throughout, starting in the early afternoon on Friday, continuing through Sunday.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are predicted for early afternoon Friday with a lesser chance in the evening. Temperatures will range between 45 and 60 degrees.
Saturday predicts a low chance of showers, but with partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 63 degrees.
Temperatures are predicted to drop to 45 on Saturday evening.
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Sunday with a 40 percent chance throughout the day. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 62 and a low of 44 degrees.
Keep track of your local weather here and plan accordingly.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.