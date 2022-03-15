The deadline for proposals to save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin is 10 a.m. Wednesday. Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton told the MDJ Tuesday that no proposals had been submitted to the city.
In December, the City Council decided the dilapidated sharecropper’s cabin would be demolished, unless the city received a proposal by Feb. 1 to move and restore it. That deadline came and went without any proposals that fit what the city was looking for.
The council voted last month to extend the deadline for proposals until March 16 following an outcry from citizens and a proposal from a local preservation advocate, Philip Ivester, that, while not fully fleshed out, interested some council members. Ivester requested the council extend the deadline in order for him to refine his proposal.
Norton told the MDJ Tuesday that he had not heard from Ivester since the request for an extension. Ivester could not be reached for comment.
The council plans to discuss the cabin at its work session Thursday night. A committee has been set up and tasked with honoring Fanny Williams, the cabin’s namesake, at the site where the cabin currently sits, next to the Smyrna History Museum.
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin once housed an Old South-themed restaurant which operated from 1941 until the 1990s. While it was a Smyrna destination that attracted celebrities, it also became infamous for its glorification of the antebellum period. The restaurant featured Black children who wore boards around their neck and danced on tables, along with other offensive caricatures.
Williams was a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna’s prominent Campbell family, which started the restaurant. Williams has been credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital.
After the restaurant folded, the city moved the 19th-century structure to its current location, but did not build a foundation under it, and failed to maintain it over the past quarter century. The cabin was closed to the public last year after the city’s building inspector determined it was too dangerous to remain open, having suffered water damage. The estimated expense of repairing the cabin was between $400,000 and $600,000, a cost the mayor and council balked at.
The Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a group led by former Smyrna Councilwoman Maryline Blackburn, will host a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in front of the cabin, which is located at 2875 Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.