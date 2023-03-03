While Friday brought wind, rain and thunder to north and central Georgia, the weekend forecast outlook will be sunshine and clear skies.
On Saturday, sunny with a high temperature near 64 degrees. The northwest wind will blow at around 10 mph, with occasional gusts as high as 15 mph.
Moving into Saturday evening, clear skies and a drop in temperature to a low around 43 degrees. The wind will be lighter, blowing at around 5 mph.
Another sunny day on Sunday, with a high near 70 degrees. There will still be wind. The weekend will wrap up with clear skies on Sunday evening and a low around 45 degrees.
More information on area-specific weather is available here.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny skies. High near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
