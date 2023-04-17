The weather forecast for the upcoming week looks quite promising with sunny skies and pleasant daytime temperatures.
The new week started off with afternoon temperatures in the high 60's, but also a slight breeze.
Monday evening will be clear with a low around 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind gusts could reach as high as 25 mph, so it is recommend to secure any loose objects outside as a precaution.
Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and a high near 78 degrees. There will be a slight gust throughout the day. The evening will also be clear, but chilly with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday will be another sunny day with a high near 84 degrees and a pleasant breeze. Wednesday night will remain clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunshine and high temperatures continue on Thursday, again a high near 84 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Friday changes up with a slight chance of showers. The majority of the day will be mostly sunny and a high near 82 degrees.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through the evening. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%, so you may want to carry an umbrella or raincoat just in case.
Overall, the upcoming week's forecast is seemingly warming up and feeling like spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.