The weather is starting to feel more like spring as we head into May. This week's forecast shows a mixture of mostly clear skies, partly cloudy conditions, and a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Monday afternoon continues to be comfortable at around 66 degrees Fahrenheit. Evening conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with a low of 44 degrees.
Sunshine is anticipated for Tuesday, with a high of 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Tuesday night will see mostly cloudy conditions, with a low around 52 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wednesday brings a chance of showers in the early morning and mid-afternoon. Conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees Fahrenheit. The east wind is predicted to blow at a speed of around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday night sees a continuation of the chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 51 degrees Fahrenheit.
Showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday. It is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees Fahrenheit. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Rain conditions are likely to continue through the day and into the evening, with a low around 57 degrees Fahrenheit.
Friday is predicted to be partly sunny, but showers and thunderstorms are predicted between throughout the morning and into mid-afternoon. The high temperature is expected to reach around 73 degrees Fahrenheit.
