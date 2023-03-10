As the weekend approaches, weather forecasters continue to predict mixed conditions.
Friday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees. If evening plans include venturing out, dressing warmly is advised.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees, an ideal day for outdoor activities. UV levels will be high, so use sunscreen and forms of shade from sun exposure.
The chance of rain increases as the sun sets on Saturday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late night to early morning hours.
Sunday will be a wet and stormy day, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The high temperature will be near 57 degrees. Wind gusts could reach speeds as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night, there will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
To stay informed of the latest weather forecasts and plan accordingly for your area, check updates here.
